Judge fumes over ugly divorce war as wife gets half of maintenance request

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A high court judge said matrimonial litigation often becomes a battleground where divorcing couples do the most extraordinary things to gain an advantage over one another. Picture:

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A divorce battle described by a judge as a “litigious boxing match” has ended with the wife receiving half of the R8,500 monthly interim maintenance she initially wanted from from her estranged husband.

Acting judge Hermann Fourie of the high court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, said matrimonial litigation often becomes a battleground where divorcing couples do the most extraordinary things to gain an advantage over one another.

This comes after a married couple going through a divorce took each other to court over temporary financial support while their divorce was being finalised.

The couple had been married for about 14 years with no children and separated in 2024. Both own property investments and earning assets.

Fourie said both sides spent most of their legal filings, worth 450 pages, attacking each other’s honesty and arguing over a joint business partnership instead of sticking to standard interim support rules.

“Unfortunately, these litigious processes are also often acrimonious, hostile and drawn out. What transpires is, more often than not, a ticking time bomb for emotions to boil over,” he said.

The wife sought R8,500 a month in interim maintenance, payment of medical expenses not covered by her medical aid, and a R50,000 contribution towards her legal costs.

The court ultimately ordered the husband to pay R4,000 a month from October 1 until the divorce was finalised.

Fourie said it was troubling how divorcing spouses approached the applications, often forgetting years of shared finances and home life.

“Scorned lovers, in litigating for their own maximum profit and benefit, seem to conveniently forget their erstwhile spouse was, for many years leading up to a divorce, involved in the finances of a communal home, and the personal finances of each individual,” he said.

The judge said parties sometimes attempt to manipulate the picture presented to court.

“Litigants then attempt to hide their full estate and income values or to overstate their expenses in the hope the judge hearing the matter will find them favourable,” he said.

Fourie said the financial claims made by both spouses left him perplexed.

The wife said she earned about R31,500 a month and had expenses of about R36,303, leaving her with a shortfall of R4,803.

She claimed R8,500 in maintenance.

The husband claimed to have an estate worth more than R5m, while reporting monthly expenses of about R53,721 against an income of only R11,000.

“On the respondent’s version, it would accordingly mean the respondent has a monthly shortfall of about R42,000,” Fourie said.

“Basic arithmetic indicates that, if the respondent was truly subjected to a monthly shortfall of R42,000 since the applicant and the respondent parted ways in 2024, the respondent would have been confronted with a debt of close to R1m by this stage.”

He said he could not accept the husband’s version based on the information before the court.

However, that did not automatically mean the wife was entitled to the amount she claimed.

“The applicant’s claim for R8,500 maintenance has simply not been substantiated or proved,” Fourie said.

He found R4,000 to be “fair and reasonable” as interim maintenance.

Fourie said the manner in which the couple approached their case “was one of personal attack on the bona fides of the other party”.

He said Rule 43 applications have become far more combative than intended.

“Rule 43 applications have seemingly evolved to be utilised by litigants and their legal representatives as the first round of the proverbial litigious boxing match between the parties,” Fourie said.

“The practice has seemingly evolved to insert as much emotional ammunition into a Rule 43 application as possible to establish the ultimate high- and low-water marks parties can expect to encounter when the matter ultimately proceeds to trial.”

Sowetan