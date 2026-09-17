Kempton Park murders: family identifies third victim

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Gracious Nkomo, 28, has been identified as one of the women whose bodies were found in the Kempton Park area.

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The family of one of the women who were murdered and whose bodies were dumped in the Kempton Park area has positively identified her as 28-year-old Gracious Nkomo.

Her body was discovered along the R21 in Kempton Park on September 10.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Nkomo was found partially clothed, and her family formally identified her on Thursday.

The identification marks a breakthrough in efforts to establish the identities of the women whose bodies were recovered in the area in circumstances that have raised fears among residents and authorities.

Mathe said investigations into Nkomo’s and the other women’s deaths were continuing.

“We will continue to pursue every available lead to ensure that those responsible for these murders are brought to justice.” — Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said a multidisciplinary team of investigators was working around the clock to determine the circumstances surrounding the murders and to track down those responsible.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Gracious Nkomo during this extremely difficult time,” Dimpane said. “Our investigators remain seized with these cases, and we will continue to pursue every available lead to ensure that those responsible for these murders are brought to justice.”

Mathe said Kempton Park remained under intensified policing operations while investigations into the murders continued.

Sowetan