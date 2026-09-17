Madlanga comission one year on: five things you need to know

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Tshukudu Malatji, suspended director for asset protection services at the Tshwane metro police department, engages with Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels. Picture:

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One year after the Madlanga commission opened its doors, its work has already had consequences beyond the hearing room, with some of the people who have appeared before the inquiry being arrested, and others criminally charged, suspended or forced to step down from their positions.

The commission has spent the past year examining allegations of criminal infiltration and undue influence across key law enforcement agencies.

As the commission marks its first anniversary, it says its work has made demonstrable progress, while warning that the sacrifices of witnesses who came forward, including the late Marius van der Merwe, should not be forgotten.

Here are five things you need to know:

The number of witnesses

The sheer scale of the inquiry stands out. The commission has heard evidence from 110 witnesses over 174 hearing days, including members of the SAPS and the Hawks, as well as municipal police officials, prosecutors, MPs, a cabinet minister, private individuals and experts.

A mountain of evidence

The hearings have generated 26,352 pages of oral testimony transcripts, while another 105,282 pages of documentary evidence have been placed before the commission in 750 bundles or files.

The hotline and public response

The commission’s hotline received 1,894 calls, while members of the public sent 4,548 emails. Although most of these submissions fell outside the commission’s terms of reference, the figures show the level of public interest in its work.

Witnesses who came forward at great risk

The commission has highlighted the courage of people who provided information and testified, sometimes at significant personal risk. Among those remembered is Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, who was assassinated in front of his family on December 5 2025 after testifying at the commission.

Real consequences while the inquiry continues

The commission says its work has already been followed by arrests, criminal charges, court appearances, suspensions and resignations involving several people who have featured in its proceedings. It has also dealt with litigation, recusal applications and in-camera hearings as it continues its work.

Sowetan