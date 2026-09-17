Mbeki visits Mashatile, who remains at home on medical leave

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Deputy president Paul Mashatile is flanked by former president Thabo Mbeki and Max Boqwana, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation's chief executive officer. Picture:

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Former president Thabo Mbeki has paid a courtesy visit to Paul Mashatile at his home as the deputy president continues to recover from a recent medical procedure.

In a statement on Thursday, Mashatile said Mbeki was accompanied by Thabo Mbeki Foundation chief executive officer Max Boqwana.

“The visit by the struggle stalwart was cordial and assuring,” Mashatile said. “I look forward to returning to my duties in full, serving our nation with renewed energy and commitment.

“Inkomu, and may God bless South Africa.”

A few days ago, Mashatile said: “I recently underwent a minor medical procedure. I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well and I am regaining strength each day.”

He added that he would remain on medical leave on his doctors’ advice and continue to rest until they determined he was ready to return to work.

Government business was continuing through his office during his absence, he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mashatile on August 4 and said he was pleased with his recovery and had been assured that the deputy president would “soon be back at work”.

Sowetan