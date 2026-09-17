Ngcukayitobi threatens to sue Mbalula over IEC list claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lulama Ngcukayitobi, the ANC's provincial secretary of the Eastern Cape, has threatened to sue Fikile Mbabula over accusations concerning the IEC candidate-list fiasco. Picture:

The ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, has threatened to sue ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for defamation over claims linked to the IEC candidate-list debacle.

The threat follows a report drafted by Mbalula and presented to ANC national officials which allegedly blames Ngcukayitobi for the failure of the party to submit candidate lists on time.

Ngcukayitobi’s attorneys reportedly delivered a letter to Mbalula on Thursday, describing the claims as “false, defamatory and/or intended to carry a defamatory innuendo”.

The letter accuses Mbalula of trying to shift the blame for the crisis.

The letter alleges that, as the ANC’s administrative head, Mbalula’s conduct contributed to the party’s failure to submit the lists.

In the brief, Mbalula is also accused of convening an unlawful provincial conference in March 2026, installing a provincial task team, sidelining the elected provincial executive committee and provincial secretary, and reinstating them only weeks before the IEC deadline.

“The conduct was calculated, and in any event resulted in the failure to submit the lists on time or at all,” the letter continues.

Ngcukayitobi said he would approach the courts if Mbalula failed to retract, withdraw and apologise for the statements.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE