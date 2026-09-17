Ramaphosa booked off from public engagements over ill health

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements on the advice of his medical team, who say he nees to rest and recover. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements due to ill health on the advice of his medical team, his office said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa, 73, returned to the country on Monday after attending the Brics leaders’ summit in India and was advised to rest and recover, his office said in a statement.

The statement said he had asked cabinet ministers to represent him at scheduled public events where possible, without saying how long his absence might last.

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is also resting on the advice of his doctors after a medical procedure.

In a statement sent a few days ago, Mashatile said he was regaining strength “each day” after undergoing a minor medical procedure but will remain on medical leave on the advice of his doctors.

“I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well and I am regaining strength each day,” Mashatile said.

He said he would continue to rest until his doctors advise otherwise, while work continued through his office.

“I wish to thank my family, the medical team who continue to care for me, my team in the office, my colleagues in government and in the ANC and most importantly, president Cyril Ramaphosa and all South Africans who have sent messages of support. Your prayers and encouragement have been a source of strength,” he said.

Mashatile said he remained committed to his responsibilities and was looking forward to returning to his duties. — Reuters and Sowetan Reporter