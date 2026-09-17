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WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The murder trial of those accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Thursday.

The footballer was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.

Stream courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE

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