Why NW prison officials allegedly helped inmate escape

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A man who recently escaped from a North West prison was allegedly helped to do so in an attempt to conceal information about how he pulled off his first escape in 2022.

Edward Khomotso Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre on September 6 and was rearrested within 72 hours. Eight prison officials were later suspended.

Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale made the revelation while testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, giving evidence on allegations of criminal infiltration within the criminal justice system.

“I had to interview that inmate [Madiba] with my head of security because of the information that he wanted to provide to me and how he was assisted by officers to escape and not only with this escape,” Thobakgale said.

“He [Madiba] was going through court processes for the escape of 2022, and he was starting to mention the names of officers and that is when they approached him to say, ‘Hey, it’s either you leave or we are going to kill you”.

He said the officers also wrote a misleading incident report. Eight officials have since been suspended in connection with Madiba’s escape.

Madiba is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and kidnapping.

Sowetan