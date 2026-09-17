Woman’s body found dumped in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

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Police are at the scene in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, where a woman’s body has been discovered.

Gauteng police chief Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the half-naked body is believed to be that of a 30-year-old woman. This is a similar discovery to the eight other bodies found in the metro.

Kekana said preliminary indications are the murder occurred elsewhere and the body was dumped in Dawn Park.

The team is active and detectives are combing the area for clues.

TimesLIVE