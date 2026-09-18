EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi dismissed

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The City of Ekurhuleni has terminated the employment of suspended Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe, speaking to ENCA on Friday, said the decision was taken by city manager Kagiso Lerutla after he received a report from the disciplinary committee.

He said there was also a comprehensive report from the human resources department, which said because of the multiple pending cases he is facing and that he is currently in custody after being denied bail for a murder case, the disciplinary action will not be able to proceed.

“There were also issues of reputational risk to the city, so the city manager thought it was important to sever this relationship.”

Mkhwanazi was suspended in November last year and is facing several criminal charges in different courts.

Lerutla and Mkhwanazi are expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on September 29, where they are facing charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice over an alleged 2019 traffic incident cover-up.

The state alleges that Lerutla skipped a court appearance for a speeding charge by hiring an impostor to complete community service on his part, a scheme allegedly facilitated by Mkhwanazi.

On Tuesday, the Brakpan magistrate’s court denied bail for Mkhwanazi and five others who are accused of murdering businessman Emmanuel Mbense in 2022.

It is alleged that on April 14 2022, the accused assaulted and murdered Mbense at his residence after suspecting him of stealing copper from a warehouse. After the murder, the accused allegedly robbed the deceased of his personal property and about R500,000 in cash.

The state alleges the accused disposed of the deceased’s body by dumping it at Spaarwater Dam in Nigel.

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