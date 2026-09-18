Engineering school digs into agriculture

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Pupils stand alongside Shoprite Foundation director Maude Modise at the launch of the new crop tunnels at Soshanguve Engineering School of Specialisation. Picture:

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Grade 9 pupils at Soshanguve Engineering School of Specialisation got their hands dirty as the school officially launched two horticultural tunnels and a borehole.

The project is aimed at giving pupils practical farming skills and opening up new opportunities.

The launch held on Tuesday transformed part of the school grounds into a working farm, with pupils demonstrating skills they have been developing in irrigation, composting and pest control.

The project was launched with backing from the Shoprite Foundation, which provided the infrastructure, while the school will be responsible for managing the tunnels on a day-to-day basis.

School principal Tladi Mashiane said the project was an important milestone for the school and could change how pupils viewed agriculture.

“As a school, we are very happy, because we know that this will play a very significant role in our learners,” Mashiane said.

He said pupils previously bought vegetables from outside suppliers, but having a functioning vegetable garden at school meant they could now see the process of growing food for themselves.

Mashiane said their ambition was to grow the project beyond the two tunnels and eventually create a garden that could benefit the surrounding community.

He said the school also wanted pupils to see agriculture as a possible entrepreneurial opportunity rather than simply a school activity.

Mashiane said agriculture was sometimes not presented positively enough in townships.

He hopes the school’s project will help change that perception by exposing learners to farming while they are still young.

Shoprite Foundation director Maude Modise said the project was also aimed at addressing hunger while creating practical opportunities for pupils.

“For the school feeding programmes, they can subsidise what they cook there,” Modise said.

She said any surplus produce could be sold to people in the surrounding community.

It’s quite interesting to find out that most of the kids do have a real interest in farming — Shoprite Foundation director Maude Modise

Modise pointed to the foundation’s first tunnel project at Oosrand Commerce and Entrepreneurship School in Reiger Park as an example of what could happen when schools produce more food than they need.

Since that project began two years ago, close to 5,000 units of produce have been harvested and more than 1,700 pupils trained, she said.

The project is part of the foundation’s broader effort to combat hunger by supporting communities to grow their own food.

Modise said the decision to bring agriculture into an engineering school was deliberate.

She said pupils could use engineering thinking to solve agricultural challenges such as irrigation and power supply.

“It’s quite interesting to find out that most of the kids do have a real interest in farming,” she said.

According to Modise, some pupils already grow vegetables such as spinach at home and were attracted to the opportunity to farm on a larger scale using proper irrigation.

MarketPlace Academy, the Foundation’s implementation partner, is responsible for the accreditation component of the programme.

Teachers at the Soshanguve school have completed a 15-month facilitator training course, while pupils are working towards an NQF Level plant production qualification.

For pupils, the project is already about more than growing vegetables.

Grade 9 pupil Diteboho Mchunu, who has spent three months working in the tunnel, said the experience had taught them responsibility and how to work with others.

“What I like most is when we have children in the garden, take care of our garden, and when we help people in need with the vegetables,” Diteboho said.

“It teaches us responsibility as teenagers, and it also teaches us teamwork and communication skills.”

Sowetan