The AM Check-in | Ekurhuleni land scam leaves homeowners in limbo

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Ekurhuleni land scam leaves homeowners in limbo

Hundreds of Ekurhuleni homeowners in Villa Liza, Boksburg, face losing their homes due to investigations revealing they were built on illegally sold municipal land. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

Hundreds of Ekurhuleni homeowners could possibly lose the houses they built, as investigations uncovered they were constructed on illegally sold municipal land.

Panic and uncertainty have set in among homeowners in Villa Liza in Boksburg, as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to apply to the Special Tribunal on Friday to set aside the dubious land transfers and recover the R58.6m the municipality lost as a result of the illegal land sales.

The SIU this week released a report that revealed that a law firm allegedly used fake documents to change the ownership of 208 plots belonging to the municipality and then sold them to private individuals for about R18,000 each. Those individuals then resold the land to third parties for as much as R250,000 per plot.

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Mapisa-Nqakula says state witness was secretly at her traditional ceremony in 2015

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula revealed in court that state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu attended her traditional healing ceremony in 2015 before their official meeting. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday told the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria state witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was present at her indumba (traditional healing space) in 2015, a year before the two women officially met.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money-laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor, in exchange for securing and maintaining government tenders. Of that amount, R2.1m was allegedly paid in cash.

Before facing cross-examination by the state, Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence lawyer concluded her direct examination on Thursday, after which the former minister asked to place one more vital detail before the court.

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Discovery of ninth dead woman has residents fearing for their lives

A body of a woman with stab wounds was discovered in Villa Liza, marking the ninth victim in a series of murders of women in Ekurhuleni over the past two months. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

The body of a woman, discovered in Villa Liza, Boksburg, on Thursday morning, has been identified as “Tebello”, 23, from Vosloorus, by David Mbiko, the brother of the woman’s partner.

Her body was discovered at a development site in Villa Liza. Sowetan understands that she had been missing since Sunday.

She is the latest victim in a string of women who have been found dead around Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

She was found with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat. She was only partially dressed.

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