Unproven corruption claims lands ex-Emfuleni CFO in R100k lawsuit

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Former supply chain manager at Emfuleni municipality Jason Mkhwane has been vindicated as the court orders ex-CFO Andile Philip Dyakala to pay R100,000 for defamatory WhatsApp messages accusing him of corruption. Picture:

The court has ordered former Emfuleni municipality chief financial officer (CFO) Andile Philip Dyakala to pay R100,000 in damages after finding that WhatsApp messages accusing former supply chain manager Jason Mkhwane of corruption were defamatory and unlawful.

The high court in Johannesburg overturned an earlier judgment that had dismissed Mkhwane’s damages claim and found Dyakala liable for defamation when he accused Mkhwane of corruption.

Mkhwane is a regional secretary of the ANC in Emfuleni and recently resigned from his position in the municipality.

The judgment, handed down on Thursday, ordered Dyakala to pay R100,000 in general damages and Mkhwane’s legal costs.

Dyakala was also ordered to publish an unconditional written retraction and apology in the same supply chain management (SCM) WhatsApp group within 10 days of being served with the order. He must also remove the statements from any platform or WhatsApp group under his control.

The case stemmed from messages Dyakala posted in December 2019 on an SCM management WhatsApp group made up of about 10 municipal managers and senior employees.

At the time, Dyakala was the municipality’s CFO, and Mkhwane was the manager of supply chain management, reporting to him.

Among the statements was: “Jason you have normalised CORRUPTION. Not under my WATCH…”

Dyakala also described Mkhwane as a “renowned bully” and referred to his attorney as having “looted 52m”, while saying he did not “fight with looters”.

The court said the messages conveyed that Mkhwane was personally corrupt and had normalised corruption.

The judges rejected Dyakala’s defence that the statements were substantially true and made in the public interest.

The court drew a clear line between irregular expenditure and personal corruption.

“There can be no doubt that the municipality experienced serious procurement and financial deficiencies,” the judgment states.

“The distinction between irregular expenditure and corruption is important. Irregular expenditure demonstrates non-compliance with applicable procurement or financial requirements. It does not without more establish dishonesty, bribery or corrupt intent.”

Dyakala had previously told the court that Mkhwane resisted measures which he sought to introduce to improve procurement controls. He claimed Mkhwane exercised improper influence over junior officials within SCM.

Dyakala further claimed that shortly after his arrival at the municipality, Mkhwane took him aside and explained that he had a political “mandate”.

According to Dyakala, this mandate was to ensure that businesses or persons favoured by the ANC were appointed as municipal service providers.

“The defendant alleged that the plaintiff would introduce him to favoured service providers and that he understood the plaintiff to mean that political interests were to influence which businesses obtained municipal contracts,” read the judgement.

The judges have found that this evidence did not establish that Mkhwane had personally participated in an identified corrupt tender or transaction.

They also found that no specific service provider had been identified as having received a municipal tender through Mkhwane’s alleged intervention.

The court said evidence of procurement failures could support serious criticism of Mkhwane’s administration but did not prove that he was personally corrupt.

The judges also rejected the argument that the public interest in exposing corruption was enough to protect the statements.

On the “renowned bully” accusation, the court found that fair comment had not been properly pleaded and that the evidence did not sufficiently establish the factual basis for the description.

The court said complaints allegedly made by other employees did not prove the underlying allegations because those employees had not testified.

The word “renowned” was also significant, the judges said, because it suggested bullying was an established or generally recognised characteristic of Mkhwane.

“That proposition was not established,” the judgment states.

The court further found that Dyakala’s messages were “personal, confrontational and accusatory” and that the earlier finding that he intended to discredit and hurt Mkhwane was supported by the record.

In deciding the R100,000 damages, the judges said the corruption accusation was particularly serious because Mkhwane was responsible for public procurement.

“Corruption is an accusation of dishonesty. When directed at a municipal official responsible for supply chain management, it strikes at the integrity central to the proper performance of the aforesaid office.”

Although the WhatsApp group was small, the court said the publication had professional significance because it reached Mkhwane’s colleagues, managers and subordinates.

The judges said the R100,000 awarded, together with the apology and retraction, was fair and reasonable.

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