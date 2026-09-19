LAST WORD | The fear ends with us

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Runners have gathered in song in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park for a memorial run to honour the late runner Elizabeth Tsontso Moselakgomo who went missing last week Wednesday when she went out for a run. She was murdered and her body found in the bushes on Sunday. Picture: hulani Mbele

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Dear South African women, particularly my black sisters: it’s not you. It is us, the men.

As a man who was born, bred and still lives in Ekurhuleni, I’ve spent the past few days trying to process the horrifying discovery of women’s bodies across the East Rand. What makes it even harder to comprehend is that the investigation — at the time of writing this column on Wednesday — has now expanded to eight women, with police still working to establish whether there are links between each case.

One of those women was Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, a 38-year-old mother who disappeared after leaving her home for a routine run. Her body was later identified at the Germiston mortuary.

And then there is Kwa-Thema. My mother lives in Kwa-Thema. So when another woman’s body was found there, it wasn’t some distant crime statistic from a place I know only from seeing it on a map. I thought about my mother. That could have been her. That’s the thought that makes this horror personal for me.

South African women, including my beloved wife, have become experts at anticipating danger. They share their locations before going anywhere. They send friends the registration number of the Ubers they ride in. They avoid certain roads after dark. They check who’s walking behind them. They arrange calls when they get home. They think about what they’re wearing, where they’re going, how they’ll get there and what they’ll do if something goes wrong.

These precautions have become normal — we barely notice how extraordinary they are.

Nelson Mandela University’s Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola, an expert on cultural studies, describes this nightmare that South Africa seems incapable of waking up from as the “female fear factory”. Women are continually taught to anticipate violence, modify their behaviour and take responsibility for preventing something another person might do to them. Some men ask why women are afraid of us. Just look at what we’ve made them afraid of.

This is particularly painful during Heritage Month because our history is filled with extraordinary black women.

Charlotte Maxeke, Lilian Ngoyi, Rahima Moosa, Albertina Sisulu and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn helped shape the democratic country we’ve inherited. Women like Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie and Esther Mahlangu left indelible marks on our politics, music and culture.

Today, black women like Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Nonkululeko Nyembezi and Prof Musawenkosi Saurombe continue to lead in business, finance, academia and science. These women didn’t ask permission to occupy space in South Africa. They fought for it, built institutions, challenged systems and opened doors.

What are we celebrating if the descendants of the women who enriched our heritage still have to calculate whether they’ll make it home safely? The women of 1956 marched against the pass laws and for their freedom. Decades later, a woman can technically walk wherever she wants, but knows that doing so exposes her to danger and even death. That isn’t the freedom they marched for.

This is where South African men, myself included, need to look in the mirror. We have difficult conversations about poverty, unemployment, apartheid’s legacy, violent communities, alcohol abuse and other forms of trauma that influence how men behave. We should have those conversations. But an explanation can’t become an excuse.

Some South African men grew up witnessing violence. Some were beaten as children. Some were taught that crying is weakness and anger is masculinity. Some have experienced abandonment, humiliation or abuse — and were simply expected to “be a man” and carry on.

We should become more comfortable with men saying: “I’m angry. I’m struggling. I don’t know how to deal with this. I need help.” Therapy shouldn’t be treated as something for “weak” men. It should be as ordinary as going to the gym.

If a man can spend hours building his body, he should be prepared to spend time understanding his mind, learning to manage anger, processing trauma and recognising the difference between love and possession.

Let’s be clear: trauma doesn’t make someone a murderer. Most traumatised people don’t become violent. A painful childhood isn’t a licence to abuse a woman. If there’s something inside you that frightens you, get help before somebody else pays the price for it.

What about the ordinary man? Start by understanding male privilege. That doesn’t mean every man has an easy life; it means recognising that things we do without thinking about danger are things women have to consider. When a woman says she doesn’t feel safe, listen to her instead of explaining why she shouldn’t be afraid. When she says your behaviour made her uncomfortable, listen before just becoming defensive.

When your friend becomes controlling and calls his girlfriend “crazy”, challenge him. When another man makes rape jokes, don’t laugh. When someone sends you a video humiliating a woman, don’t forward it. Instead, rebuke the sender and explain why they’re making a horrifying situation worse.

Teach your sons that rejection isn’t humiliation, that consent isn’t negotiable and that women don’t owe them sex, affection, attention or an explanation. That conversation matters to me because I have 18-year-old twin boys. I want them to understand that masculinity isn’t measured by how intimidating they can be but by whether people can trust them.

When a woman says “no”, there’s no negotiation. When she leaves, she’s left. When she says she’s uncomfortable, they don’t get to explain her feelings to her. If a friend crosses that line, “He’s my boy” isn’t an acceptable response. Being a good man shouldn’t simply mean, “I don’t murder women”. That’s an embarrassingly low bar. The question is: What can you do to make it harder for another man to hurt a woman?

And to our leaders, please: less talking, more action. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the investigations will be prioritised, that “no stone will be left unturned”. Good. Start turning stones. Investigate properly. Follow the forensic evidence. Find the perpetrators. Prosecute them. Improve lighting. Make public spaces safer. Strengthen policing. Support specialised investigators. Listen to women who tell authorities where they feel unsafe.

The Commission for Gender Equality has already called for urgent safety measures in areas where the bodies have been found. Women shouldn’t have to become amateur security experts to go for a run. And men shouldn’t outsource the problem to the government.

The state has responsibilities. So do we. Our wives, girlfriends, mothers, aunts, sisters — all women should be able to walk anywhere without wondering whether they’ll become another name in a police investigation.

During Heritage Month, let’s stop celebrating the women who built this country and start building the country they deserve. South Africa doesn’t need another speech about how much we value women. It needs men to change, institutions to act and leaders to deliver.

Dear South African women: it’s not you. It never was. The responsibility belongs with us, the men of this country.