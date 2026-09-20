‘I carry you inside my heart’: Tsontso’s daughter pays tribute at mother’s funeral

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Eight-year-old Khumo, the daughter of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, paid an emotional tribute to her mother during her funeral service in Phake, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Speaking during the service, Khumo reflected on the memories they shared and how she would carry those memories with her as she grew up.

“I wish I could hug you. I wish you could be here,” she said.

Moselakgomo was killed after leaving her Kempton Park home for a run on September 10. She did not return home, prompting her family to search for her.

Her body was later found in the Rhodesfield area and was identified by her family.

Her death came as police investigate a series of women’s deaths in Ekurhuleni, with nine women having been found dead in the area since July. Police have been investigating whether there are links between the cases but have not established that they were all committed by the same person.

At the funeral, Khumo said she would look to the sky whenever she missed her mother.

“When I feel sad and miss you, I will look up to the sky and imagine you are watching me from above with love in your eyes,” she said.

“I carry you inside my heart, so you can always be near.”

Khumo said she would continue to remember her mother as she grew older.

“Your beautiful daughter loves you so much. She misses you every day. But I know that I have gained a beautiful angel in you.”

She ended her tribute by saying: “Love, your beautiful princess Khumo. Thank you. I love you.”

I carry you inside my heart, so you can always be near.

Social development minister Dina Pule also addressed mourners at the funeral.

She recalled a song about leaving “footprints on the sands of time” and said Moselakgomo had left a lasting mark.

“Tsontso indeed was here, and she lived.”

She said Moselakgomo’s death had drawn attention to the problem of women being killed, particularly after other women were subsequently found dead.

“Only after she passed, all the other girls were found,” Pule said.

She described Moselakgomo as a “hero” and told the family that, despite the pain of losing her, they could take comfort from the impact her death had in bringing attention to the issue.

“She made sure that all the other girls who went through what she went through had to be discovered.”

Pule also acknowledged the uncertainty the family endured while searching for Moselakgomo.

She recalled speaking to the family during her visit to Gauteng and said a family member had described initially being in denial when they went to identify her body because they believed she was still alive.

“No family should have to endure such uncertainty and anguish.

“No mother, father, child or sibling or friend should have to wait and fear for the worst, only to receive news that changes their life forever.”

Pule conveyed the government’s condolences to Moselakgomo’s family and said the department’s support would not end with the funeral.

“Our responsibility as government does not end with today’s funeral.”

TimesLIVE