‘I will murder you now and walk’: Sanral investigates contractor after threats to women

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The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is investigating its contractor, Moriel Infrastructure Group, after the circulation of a video showing its now-dismissed executive chair and director Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama threatening women at a Sandton restaurant in what appears to be a women’s powder room.

At a time when our country faces widespread gender-based violence (GBV) which has resulted in the loss of thousands of women and girls, no South African can allow women to be threatened and insulted with impunity. — Sanral’s acting CEO Lehlohonolo Memeza.

In the circulating video, Mudzinganyama can be heard saying: “I wanted to correct you, she is telling me to leave. I will put a bullet in you now, you understand. I will murder you now and walk. You can say ‘no’ in a nice, respectful way. Don’t ever. I am a wealthy man, you guys are poor ladies. You can record me. I will put a bullet in all of you.”

Mudzinganyama has since apologised for the incident, which reportedly took place at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton Gate.

This happened at a restaurant in Sandton, JHB. pic.twitter.com/ehOkqqj6ft — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 19, 2026

Sanral confirmed that it has two contracts with Moriel Infrastructure Group for projects on the N1 and N2 national roads.

At the request of transport minister Barbara Creecy, the agency is investigating whether the company was lawfully appointed and whether it is fulfilling its contractual obligations.

“At a time when our country faces widespread gender-based violence (GBV) which has resulted in the loss of thousands of women and girls, no South African can allow women to be threatened and insulted with impunity,” said Sanral’s acting CEO Lehlohonolo Memeza.

Memeza said the investigation into the matter has started and Sanral is consulting its lawyers in acting against the Moriel Infrastructure Group for taking Sanral’s reputation into disrepute.

I wanted to correct you, she is telling me to leave. I will put a bullet in you now, you understand. I will murder you now and walk. You can say ‘no’ in a nice, respectful way. Don’t ever. I am a wealthy man, you guys are poor ladies. You can record me. I will put a bullet in all of you. — Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama

The roads agency said it is also reviewing its relevant policies and pro forma tender documents to include a clause which will exclude companies with directors and senior managers who are implicated in GBV.

“Sanral also invites all public and private entities in the construction sector to join us in seeking ways to blacklist companies with directors or senior managers who are implicated in GBV in South Africa,” Memeza said.

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has directed the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to investigate allegations that Moriel Infrastructure Group obtained many construction gradings on the same day and may not have met the requirements for the gradings.

According to the department, allegations suggest the company may not have met the requirements for the gradings, which may subsequently have been used to secure contracts from the government.

The CIDB has been instructed to report its findings to the minister.

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