Joe Sibanyoni objects to answering some of Madlanga’s questions

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Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and accused the commission of treating him unfairly. He refused to answer some of the questions citing that the issues were before court.

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A defiant Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has objected to answering questions which he believes fall outside the scope of the Madlanga commission.

He also objected to the use of evidence obtained from his cellphone, claiming it was acquired in violation of his privacy and constitutional rights.

The Mpumalanga taxi boss told the commission on Monday that his objection regarding some topics was raised without prejudice to his right to approach the courts to challenge the commission’s reliance on matters he believes fall outside its mandate.

These include a pending criminal case against him in Kwaggafontein, alleged irregularities involving Putco bus contracts and the Shosholoza stokvel, which he said the commission appeared to view as a “pipeline for improper cash flows”.

It is not yet known what exactly was asked, as the commission sent questions to Sibanyoni and asked him to respond.

Sibanyoni said that by expanding its evidentiary net beyond the scope of its empowering instrument, the commission was depriving a witness or subject of a fair hearing right to which the constitution entitles them.

The Kwaggafontein matter relates to the ongoing court case in which Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela and Philemon Msiza are accused of extorting R2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli between 2022 and 2025.

Ntuli secured a multimillion-rand tender to supply aggregate materials for the upgrade of Moloto Road, and he alleges that Sibanyoni and his co-accused coerced him into paying a “protection fee” to operate peacefully.

Addressing this, Sibanyoni said the commission was not empowered to probe matters contained in the Kwaggafontein docket.

“The inclusion of a pending criminal docket as an exhibit before this commission is itself constitutionally problematic,” he said.

He emphasised that a criminal docket is an investigative tool in ongoing proceedings and that its contents represent allegations, not established facts.

“To place a docket before a commission of inquiry while the prosecution is pending is to risk this commission making findings on the basis of unproven allegations, which findings could then prejudice the fair trial to which I am constitutionally entitled. The commission is not a criminal court,” he added.

Another topic Sibanyoni did not want to discuss was the existence of the Shosholoza stokvel, which he claimed was an investment vehicle.

It was found that, at some point, R30m was in its account.

According to Sibanyoni, Shosholoza comprised eight members, including one of the directors of security company Gubis858.

The commission revealed that the company allegedly got a multimillion-rand irregular tender from the city of Tshwane and that Sgt Fannie Nkosi was involved in manipulating it.

The commission also found that Gubis858 made several payments to Sibanyoni through the Shosholoza stokvel account.

Sibanyoni also received a vehicle, which he said was a gift from the company.

The Shosholoza stokvel account has since been frozen pending an investigation. Sibanyoni said he was not surprised that the bank had raised concerns about a group of black taxi operators, whom he described as allegedly uneducated, who had pooled their money through the stokvel and were each entitled to receive at least R4.5m at the end of the year.

He also said he had an issue with the commission wrongly framing the stokvel as a money laundering vehicle.

He objected to further answering questions on it, saying “the Shosholoza stokvel does not fall within the commission’s terms of reference”.

Sibanyoni also objected to questions about bus company Putco, which relates to an investigation by former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane into whether there were any irregularities in a tender.

He argued that some of the matters raised were provided only as background and did not form part of the specific allegations he had been notified to answer.

Those matters fell outside the factual scope of the original notice, he said.

According to Sibanyoni, the commission could not rely on new information, which was not contained in the notice, to make adverse findings against him without first giving him proper notice of the allegations and a fair opportunity to respond to them.

He also objected to the commission relying on data obtained through his phone, arguing that it was obtained in violation of his constitutional rights.

“I submit that the appearance of my phone’s content before this commission represents an absolute abuse and open-ended violation of my privacy and constitutional rights,” he said.

The commission, which is investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration, and political interference in the country’s criminal justice system, has postponed Sibanyoni’s cross-examination to a date yet to be determined.

Sowetan