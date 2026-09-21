Joe Sibanyoni’s co-accused Sindane to face Madlanga

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Bafana Sindane and three other including taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni have been granted R70,000 bail by the Delmas magistrates court on the extortion and money laundering case against them.

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Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni’s business associate and taxi boss Bafana Sindane is expected to appear at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

This was confirmed during Sibanyoni’s appearance at the Madlanga commission on Monday.

It is expected that the commission establish whether Sindane has improper relations with the police, and to what extent.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system.

During the proceedings on Monday, Sibanyoni’s lawyer Mpati Qofa, who is also representing Sindane, told the commission that she was unavailable from Tuesday until next week.

Qofa promised to submit an application for postponement on behalf of Sindane before midnight, which chairperson of the commission Mbuyiseli Madlanga agreed to.

“The application must be filed by midnight. Sindane must also be present on Wednesday because you never know whether the application could be granted or not,” Madlanga said.

Sindane and Sibanyoni are co-accused in a criminal case before the Delmas court, where they are accused of extorting R2.2m from businessman Thomas Ntuli over an extended period.

Sowetan