Money lessons every woman in their 20s should know

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From skincare, hair and nails to data, transport, family commitments, birthdays, weddings and baby showers, there are plenty of ways for a salary to disappear before you get a chance to save.

For young women trying to build careers and financial independence in a tough economy, learning how to manage money can be just as important as earning it.

Product manager at FNB Integrated Advice, Lethukuthula Ngcobo, says financial confidence starts with understanding where your money goes. She reflects on how financial independence looks for women today, compared with years ago.

Here are some lessons to consider.

Know where your salary goes

Getting your first salary can feel like a major achievement, until debit orders, groceries, rent, transport, subscriptions and family commitments start eating into it.

Earning money and managing it are two different skills, says Ngcobo.

She says understanding your monthly spending is one of the best things young women can do to become more financially confident.

Banking apps can help users understand their spending patterns and identify ways to manage their money more intentionally.

Being financially responsible does not mean never enjoying yourself.

Watch those small payments

“That R199 streaming subscription may not seem like much. Neither does a phone upgrade, payment plan or buy-now-pay-later purchase. But several small commitments can quickly become a large monthly expense,” says Ngcobo.

“Before taking on credit, look beyond the monthly repayment and understand the full cost. Ask yourself whether the payment would still be affordable if your circumstances changed during the year. Being financially responsible does not mean never enjoying yourself.”

Ngcobo suggests looking for discounts, rewards and loyalty programmes to stretch your budget.

Don’t spend every increase

A salary increase is worth celebrating, but it does not have to mean immediately boosting your lifestyle.

“A bigger beauty budget, more takeaways, online shopping and weekends away can quickly absorb extra income. Instead, consider putting some of the additional money [in a savings account] towards your future,” Ngcobo says.

The aim is not to stop enjoying your money but to make sure some of it is also working for you later.

Remember your family, but yourself too

For many SA women, financial independence does not only mean taking care of themselves.

It can also involve helping parents, supporting siblings or contributing towards household expenses.

“These responsibilities are important, but so is building your own financial security. Finding a balance between helping loved ones and preparing for your own future is an important part of managing your money,” says Ngcobo.

Financial confidence is the real flex

Social media can make financial success look like a new car, luxury handbag or overseas holiday.

But financial confidence can be much less glamorous.

It can mean understanding your payslip, knowing how credit works, building an emergency fund and asking questions before signing a contract.

Ngcobo says women in their 20s should not feel as though they are falling behind when life does not follow a straight path.

“Career changes, unemployment, side hustles, family responsibilities and unexpected opportunities can all form part of the journey. Financial independence is not about having all the answers. It is about building the confidence to make the next good financial decision,” Ngcobo says.