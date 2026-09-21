Reporting on women’s deaths meant constantly looking over my shoulder

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Michelle Banda is a reporter at Sowetan, covering stories that capture impact and humanity. Her journalism centres on social justice issues — from housing, food security, and health to education, local government, courts, and politics. A multi-award-winning journalist and internationally exhibited photographer, Michelle is passionate about storytelling that informs and connects. She enjoys producing in-depth features with lasting resonance but remains versatile and driven to pursue compelling stories wherever they lead. She previously worked with Daily Maverick, Maverick Citizen, and Grocott’s Mail. X handle: MimieShana

Last week was rough for women in this country, and I constantly had to look over my shoulder while reporting on the brutal reality facing women in Ekurhuleni.

And then going back to the crime scene because, for me, Ekurhuleni is home.

There have been many emotions: anger, fear, sadness and, perhaps most unsettling, the realisation that as journalists we are often expected to carry on as though the story does not affect us simply because we are the ones reporting it.

In a newsroom, you have to thug it out.

You ask the uncomfortable questions. Sometimes you ask what feels like an insensitive question to a grieving family because you need to establish what happened.

You return to the story the following morning and the morning after that. You chase police statements, knock on doors, speak to neighbours and sit with families whose worlds have been shattered.

Then you go home.

But it does matter that I am human. It matters that I am a woman. A mother. A daughter. A member of this society.

This week, while reporting on the women found dead in Ekurhuleni, I kept thinking about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo and the noise her family, friends and community created when she went missing on September 9.

They shared her photographs. They shared information. They kept asking people to help find her. I cannot help wondering what would have happened if they had not made that noise.

Would the same attention have been paid? Would people have asked questions about the other women whose bodies had been found in the area before and after Moselakgomo’s disappearance? Would we have been forced to confront the possibility that what appears to be a series of horrific individual cases may also speak to a much bigger problem?

Nine women dead is already a deeply disturbing figure. But even that number should make us ask what we are not seeing.

How many women disappear without their stories reaching a newsroom? How many families search quietly because they do not know where to turn? How many cases never become national conversations?

The number we know about is not necessarily accurate.

We have marched. We have held campaigns. Organisations and activists continue to raise awareness. There are programmes, strategies and budgets. We sing Senzeni Na and Wemadoda Sabelani, songs that have become part of our national vocabulary of mourning and protest.

But women remain afraid.

And now women are being told to be more careful. Share your live location. Use “Find My Phone”. Tell someone where you are going. Don’t walk alone. Don’t run alone. Don’t travel alone.

Of course, these measures can help. But they also place another burden on women: the responsibility to constantly monitor their own movements in order to survive.

A source I spoke to last week put it painfully: perhaps women are no longer asking, “Am I next?” They are wondering, “When is it my turn, can I at least be found close to home?”

That should frighten us.

So too should the idea of women being effectively placed on lockdown in parts of Ekurhuleni.

What happens after the lockdown? Do we simply declare the danger over and tell women they can resume their lives, wear what they want, walk where they want, and move freely again?

The answer cannot be another warning to women to be more careful. Women already know they have to be careful.

The question is: when will the systems responsible for keeping communities safe become proactive enough that women do not have to organise their entire lives around the possibility of violence?

Because women should not have to look over their shoulders simply to make it home.