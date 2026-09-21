Taxi boss ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni denies any improper relationship with cops

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Controversial Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture:

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Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has denied that he has any improper relationship with members of the SAPS.

Sibanyoni returned to the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Monday. The commission is probing allegations of criminal and political infiltration of the criminal justice system.

He began by reading his supplementary statements, in which he rejected any suggestion that his relationships with police officers were improper.

I indeed hope my reading of the context from the commission that knowing a policeman and meeting them or associating with them would mean none other than to corrupt them — Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni

“I emphasise, with clarity, that I have grown up with, known and associated with members of the police services,” he said.

“I have never associated with them for some improper motive or purpose.

“In fact, I indeed hope my reading of the context from the commission that knowing a policeman and meeting them or associating with them would mean none other than to corrupt them or cause them to be corrupt, because such a narrative would be entirely incorrect.”

The commission had asked Sibanyoni to explain his relationship with five police officers who, at some point, had access codes to his estate.

Sibanyoni denied having any social, personal or professional relationship with four of the officers. He said he knew the fifth, W/O Bhokgolo Mahlangu.

He explained that he knew Mahlangu because his younger brother has a son in the Mahlangu family.

Sibanyoni also raised concerns about what he described as the commission’s “drip-feeding” of information he is expected to respond to.

“I have raised and continue to raise with concern the manner in which we are being drip-fed information from the commission, which information is blatantly in the hands of the commission at the moment,” he said.

He said he was concerned that the continued disclosure of information meant he would have to keep supplementing his statement, at additional legal costs.

“For these continuous supplements, one has to consult with the legal team at a cost.”

Although no direct allegations have been levelled against Sibanyoni, his name has repeatedly surfaced in evidence before the commission.

He has been linked in testimony to the alleged Big Five cartel, said to have been headed by the late taxi boss Jothan Msibi, who was at one point a close associate of Sibanyoni.

Sibanyoni has also been mentioned in connection with Gubis 858, a security company implicated in alleged tender irregularities in Tshwane.

Sowetan