The AM Check-in | Cachalia brings in top cops to probe Ekurhuleni women’s killings

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Cachalia brings in top cops to probe Ekurhuleni women’s killings

SA Police Service head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: (BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA)

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has roped in big shots — crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi — to lead investigations into the killings of nine women in Ekurhuleni.

Cachalia announced the pair’s involvement, led by the divisional commissioner for detective and forensic services Lt-Gen Hilda Senthumule, during a media briefing by the inter ministerial committee on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide yesterday.

The investigations into the killings of the nine women had been led by acting Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo. Cachalia said the national office is taking charge, with Khumalo and Mkhwanazi assisting.

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Minister urges businessman to surrender after threat to women

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has urged businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama to hand himself over to police. Picture: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister in the Presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, has urged businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama to hand himself over to police.

The call comes after the outcry for the government to act against Mudzinganyama after a video showed him threatening to shoot women at a Sandton restaurant over the weekend. His actions have also triggered three investigations, with one by police and others by two governments departments into him and his businesses.

His actions came as the country is in shock over the killings of nine women in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

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WATCH | From your bin to cash: The hidden economy of waste picking

Waste recyclers at Urban Surfer, a recycling company in Mohlakeng, West Rand. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

For thousands of waste pickers, discarded plastic bottles, milk containers, cardboard and other recyclable materials are not junk but a source of income.

At least 15,000 waste pickers are recorded in the extended producer responsibility (EPR) programme in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

EPR is a mandatory environmental policy approach that holds producers, importers and brand owners legally accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products.

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