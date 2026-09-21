Three people arrested over woman found murdered in Dawn Park

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The three suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday. Stock photo:

Three suspects have been arrested in the murder investigation involving the ninth victim in the murder cases under investigation in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

The woman’s body was discovered wrapped in a sheet in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on September 17.

A man and two women were arrested over the weekend by members of the Gauteng murder and robbery unit in connection with the murder.

The trio is expected to appear before the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane said: “Police are seized with all nine murder cases, with each case receiving priority attention.

“We remain committed to ensuring the investigations are pursued with the urgency and determination they require. Our investigators are following all available leads and are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

TimesLIVE