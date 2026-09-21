Transnet rail manager asks Treasury for R26bn to refurbish network

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Private firms will be allowed to operate trains on the country's freigh rail network. Picture:

The National Treasury will head to next month’s medium-term budget policy statement seized with an application from the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (Trim) for a further R26bn to refurbish the country’s rail network.

A new corridor linking mines in Botswana to South Africa’s ports is on the cards.

Trim, established by Transnet as an independent operating division to manage, operate and maintain the national rail network infrastructure, said the country’s rail network had deteriorated visibly because of prolonged underinvestment, theft and vandalism.

The entity on Friday acknowledged that Transnet was not in a financial position to fund the rehabilitation of the rail network, which is essential to facilitating trade.

“The quantum of investment required to rehabilitate (at a minimum) lines of economic importance by far exceeds Transnet’s capacity for funding thresholds, and therefore Trim urgently seeks fiscal support to address these underlying issues, stabilise the rail network, and bolster economic growth,” Trim said in the final network statement gazetted on Friday.

“Although alternative funding sources through private-sector participation and other instruments are being explored, these are envisaged to take considerable time to implement. In the interim, capacity needs to be restored to enable rail reform.”

To speed up the refurbishment of the rail network, which has been opened up to private-sector players, Trim has again turned to the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) to raise the funds it needs, having already secured about R10bn from the facility.

The quantum of investment required to rehabilitate (at a minimum) lines of economic importance by far exceeds Transnet’s capacity for funding thresholds, and therefore Trim urgently seeks fiscal support to address these underlying issues, stabilise the rail network, and bolster economic growth. — Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager

“Trim submitted BFI grant applications for the Cape (R8.7bn) and Central (R6bn) Corridors to the National Treasury on July 5 2026. Significant progress has also been made on the northeast (±R5.4bn) and container (±R6bn) corridor applications, which are targeted for submission by the October 15 2026 bid window.

“Therefore, beyond the R10bn already awarded, Trim is pursuing an additional R26bn in BFI grant funding to accelerate network rehabilitation across all corridors.

“These applications form part of a broader funding strategy aimed at supplementing internally funded capital investment, reducing the infrastructure backlog and improving network reliability, capacity and long-term sustainability.”

Historically, Transnet Freight Rail held a total monopoly over SA’s rail network. The launch of Trim officially separated rail operations from infrastructure ownership to accommodate a private operator.

Trim has a mammoth task of creating an operating capacity of 250-million tonnes by 2030. To achieve this, the entity has crafted a capital plan for each corridor.

The five-year capital investment programme totals R46.34bn, comprising R32.7bn in operating expenditure, R11.9bn in sustaining capital expenditure, and R1.7bn in expansionary capital expenditure.

Even though SA has an extensive network, the rail infrastructure has not kept pace with evolving logistics needs, particularly in supporting the industrial sectors.

This has resulted in underperforming export systems, which negatively impact the country’s competitiveness in regional and global trade. ogs and 1,000 guards: Transnet goes to war on rail crime