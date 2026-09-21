WATCH | After dad’s death, refuse collecting gave Kopano a new path

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SEPTEMBER 16 2026 Kopano Mokone talking of his recycling work at Urban Surfer , a recycling company in Mohlakeng , West Rand . PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE.

When Kopano Mokoena, 26, lost his father earlier this year, he found himself having to make a difficult transition.

He had been sitting at home without work when he was approached and asked to join the reclaimers at Khazimula Buy Back Centre in Mohlakeng, Randfontein on the West Rand.

Mokoena started working as a waste picker in February, following in the footsteps of his late father. “I’m still learning about a lot of things,” Mokoena said.

Waste picking was not something he had planned to do. He left school in grade 11 before going to college, where he studied N2 and N3. But after his father’s death, he found himself at home with little to do.

“My father was a reclaimer chairperson at the centre, and they came and asked me to join. It was not something that I thought I would do,” he said.

Since joining the centre, Mokoena has discovered that there is more to waste picking than simply collecting bottles.

He is learning how different recyclable materials are valued and how the process of bailing compressing materials into larger bundles, can increase their value.

“I’ve learned a lot about how reclaimers make money. I’m learning about baling. Baling is when we compress all the things that we have recycled, like clear plastic on one side and paper on one side,” he said.

Mokoena said baled materials can fetch more money than materials sold individually.

His working week is also shaped by household collection days.

From Wednesday to Friday, Mokoena and the other reclaimers collect recyclable materials from residents who have been asked to keep bottles and other useful materials for them.

Outside those collection days, they walk through the community looking for recyclable materials that would otherwise be thrown away.

Sorting is another important part of the job, as reclaimers separate materials according to type and value.

For Mokoena, every day at the Buy Back Centre is still a learning experience. “I’m still learning how everything is working here in terms of what is the most valuable plastic,” he said.

What began as a response to his father’s death has slowly become a new chapter in Mokoena’s life. “This has become a very beautiful journey for me,” he said.