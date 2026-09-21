WATCH | From depending on her mother to feeding her children through recycling

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For 38-year-old Bophelo Mogale, collecting recyclable waste has become more than a way of making money; it has given her the means to provide for her two children and reduce dependence on her mother.

Mogale started waste picking in 2020 after years of sitting at home without work. Before then, she depended on her mother, who worked and helped provide food for her and her children.

“Before 2020, I was not working. I was not doing anything. I was just sitting in the township doing nothing. I depended on my mom. She was the one taking care of me and buying food,” Mogale said.

She eventually realised she could no longer remain dependent on her mother and decided to collect recyclable materials in her community. She is a member of Khazimula Buy Back Centre in Mohlakeng, Randfontein.

“I realised I can’t be sitting and not doing anything. That’s when I started collecting bottles from the township and doing recycling so I could have something to put on the table and help my mother.”

Before joining Khazimula, Mogale worked with a friend. They would walk through the community carrying sacks, collecting bottles and other recyclable materials before taking them to a buy-back point to be weighed.

I have been able to take care of my two kids. Recycling is money to us and helps keep the environment clean — Bophelo Mogale

Today Mogale works as part of a group of 11 reclaimers at the centre, where the process has become more organised.

She said clear PET plastic is among the materials they look for because it has a higher value. A 50kg bag of clear PET can earn a lot of money, depending on the buying price, while other recyclable materials such as paper can also bring in significant income.

Mogale said she starts her day early, often getting up at about 5am to collect recyclable waste from households in the community.

“A 50kg bag of plastic would give us about R350 and a bag of paper is R1,000. All depends on how much we gather in a day. By the weekend you have almost R3,000.

“We go to people’s houses to look for plastic that is recyclable. Clear plastic gives us a lot of money.”

Every bottle has value because it contributes towards keeping food on Mogale’s table.

“I have been able to take care of my two kids. Recycling is money to us and helps keep the environment clean.”

Sowetan