WATCH | Police release one suspect over death of ninth woman in Ekurhuleni

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Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Msithini briefly appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Jabulile Ntimba. Picture:

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Police have released one of the three people who were arrested over the weekend for the murder of Jabulile Ntimba.

Ntimba’s body was discovered at a development site in Villa Liza last Thursday during the ongoing investigation into the killing of nine women in Ekurhuleni over the last two months.

A third suspect that was taken in the for questioning in the murder of Ntimba has been let go for now according to deputy commissioner of police Lt General Tebello Mosiki. * Correction a video earlier shared referred to Mosiki as Lt General Puleng Dimpane @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/TekCj7OdR2 — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) September 21, 2026

Over the weekend, two women and a man were arrested by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit in relation to the case.

However, only the two women, Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Msithini, appeared briefly in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday for Ntimba’s murder. The duo also face charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Police said the third suspect had been released because there was no evidence against him.

“The other person has been let go for now due to the 48-hour policy.” — Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili

Briefing the media after the court proceedings, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said: “After taking in the three for questioning, the team found it fit to proceed with the cases of the two accused persons. The other person has been let go for now due to the 48-hour policy — one cannot be kept in police custody without being charged.”

Mosikili said the police still were making a lot of follow-up investigations and examining whether Ntimba’s murder was possibly linked to any of the other eight reported deaths.

Masilela and Msithini were remanded in custody until October 1 for a formal bail application.

Sowetan reported earlier that Ntimba’s death was believed to be linked to a love triangle.

Photos of the suspects cannot be published, as the court ruled this would jeopardise the ongoing police investigation.

Sowetan