Bitter divorce war spills over into furniture feud

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A Cape Town judge has found for the husband as a bitter divorce case spills over into an acrimonious feud over the furniture. Picture:

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A bitter divorce battle has landed a Cape Town couple in court over furniture, with a judge describing their relationship as so acrimonious that they “would not sit around the same fire”.

Judge Daniel Thulare dismissed an urgent application by the wife to temporarily remove furniture and household items from the former matrimonial home so she could furnish her alternative accommodation while renovations were being carried out.

Thulare said the couple’s divorce was highly litigious and acrimonious, with their dealings marked by hostility and a lack of basic civility.

“The record ... demonstrates a situation where each one of them ticked all the boxes, crossed their T’s and dotted their i’s with the underlines, italics and bold letters in dealing with each other. Nothing was left to chance,” he said.

The wife had been ordered to vacate the Constantia property temporarily for renovations and had secured alternative accommodation from September 28 to January 28.

However, the accommodation was unfurnished.

She told the court she had struggled to find suitable furnished accommodation that was pet-friendly and available for the required four-month period, particularly because Cape Town’s peak summer season meant many furnished properties were being offered at expensive daily rates.

She had approached several rental agencies, including Dogon, Seeff, Pam Golding, Hunt Property, Sotheby’s, Steenberg Rentals and Tyson.

The wife wanted to take furniture accumulated during the marriage.

Her husband and the trustees of the property refused to allow her to remove the furniture.

But the respondents argued that the issue had already been decided when a previous court ordered the husband to contribute R140,000 a month towards suitable alternative accommodation for her. She refused the offer with no clear explanation.

The court found that the previous order contemplated furnished short-term accommodation and that the wife could not use the new application to reopen an issue that had already been determined.

“Against the background of the relationship between the applicant and the fifth respondent [husband], where they would not sit around the same fire, on the balance of probabilities, the applicant would have raised the issue of furniture and its removal when the matter was before Wille J, if that was her position,” Thulare said.

He found that the removal of the furniture had not formed part of the earlier dispute.

“The attempt by the applicant to use a term in the order of Wille J ... is an afterthought which stands to be rejected,” he said.

The judge also highlighted the deterioration of the couple’s relationship.

“This is more so for parties who have clearly lost not only love and affection, but respect and civility for each other,” he said.

“The language that the parties use against and to each other lacked formal politeness; the behaviour against each other lacked courtesy.”

Thulare said the law required finality in litigation, warning that repeatedly reopening disputes could result in “continuous litigation” and increased legal costs.

Sowetan