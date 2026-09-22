LISTEN | EXPLAINER: Why Masemola won’t return to work yet

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The withdrawal of criminal charges against suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has cleared the criminal case against him. Picture:

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The withdrawal of criminal charges against suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has cleared the criminal case against him, but it does not automatically mean he can return to his position at the helm of the SA Police Service.

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Masemola’s four charges under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) were formally withdrawn in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday after a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution.

The charges related to his alleged duties as an accounting officer in connection with the controversial R360m SAPS Medicare24 tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

Masemola was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the charges, pending the finalisation of his criminal case.

His lawyer, Morongoa Seleka of Seleka Attorneys, said the withdrawal means Masemola’s legal position effectively returns to what it was before he was charged.

“It has the same effect, though it doesn’t take the same procedure. It all that happened before he was charged is back to his status. He must look like someone who has never been charged before,” said Seleka

The withdrawal does not mean Masemola can simply report for duty the next day. A separate decision on his suspension would have to be made before his return to office

His lawyer said Masemola cannot return to work immediately.

Seleka said the president, who suspended Masemola, would have to deal with his suspension after the withdrawal of the charges.

“Now that the charges are withdrawn, it is the same president who must call him and say, ‘I see your charges have been withdrawn, meaning we are back to the period before you were charged. Your status must be reinstated to the period before you were charged,’” he said.

However, Seleka said the president retains a discretion in relation to the position of national commissioner.

“There is nothing in law that the president must reinstate. It is his prerogative,” he said. “The president can easily say, ‘No, I still don’t feel OK for you to go back to your work’.”

Seleka said in his view, Masemola should be reinstated because the allegations that formed the basis of his suspension had fallen away.

“Because he was suspended on the grounds of the allegations, the president must reinstate him,” he said.

The withdrawal does not mean Masemola can simply report for duty the next day. A separate decision on his suspension would have to be made before his return to office.

The NPA’s decision to withdraw the charges means it will no longer proceed with the prosecution against Masemola on those charges. Though the NPA announced its decision to withdraw the charges, the matter had already been enrolled in court. Seleka said the withdrawal therefore had to be formally recorded by the court.

The withdrawal of Masemola’s charges does not automatically mean his co-accused will receive the same treatment

“It is a procedural and legal requirement that all matters that have been enrolled in court, once they are finalised, or once a decision not to continue with those matters, the same court needs to update its roll.”

He said that once a matter has been enrolled and given a case number, it becomes part of the court’s record.

“The same court needs to amend its record to say this case is no longer coming before the court based on whatever reasons they would have advanced.”

The withdrawal of Masemola’s charges does not automatically mean his co-accused will receive the same treatment.

The other accused face different allegations, including fraud, corruption and money laundering, and their cases would have to be assessed separately.

Seleka said the co-accused could potentially seek similar relief if an assessment of their cases found the evidence did not provide reasonable prospects of a conviction.

“They were not facing the same charges. Masemola was charged with administrative offences in terms of the PFMA, while all the co-accused were charged in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.”

For Masemola, the immediate legal consequence is that the criminal prosecution against him has been withdrawn. The question is whether the president will formally lift his suspension and clear the way for him to return to his position as national police commissioner.

Sowetan