News

Mozambican man on the run after getting bail in R20m drug bust case

Fugitive connected to massive, multimillion-rand clandestine mandrax-manufacturing laboratory in underground shipping containers

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

Cardoso Missuque is being sought by police after failing to appear before the Standerton regional court for his alleged involvement in a R20m drug bust case. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

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The Hawks in Mpumalanga have appealed to the public for help in locating a Mozambican national on the run after being granted bail in a R20m drug bust case.

According to spokesperson Col Magoseni Nkosi, Cardoso Missuque, 36, failed to appear before the Standerton regional court on July 17.

“Missuque was previously remanded in custody awaiting trial for his alleged primary role in a massive, multimillion-rand clandestine mandrax-manufacturing laboratory uncovered in underground shipping containers at Rooikoppen Farm, Standerton, in April 2025. He was later granted bail,” said Nkosi.

R20m was found in the boot of a car during the raid.

Cardoso Missuque
Cardoso Missuque. (Suppl)

Nkosi said a warrant had been issued for Missuque’s arrest.

The fugitive faces charges of manufacturing and dealing in illicit drugs, possession of precursor chemicals and industrial drug manufacturing machinery, and absconding from a court appearance.

Nkosi said Missuque is of medium build with a dark complexion and short black hair. His last known address was in Standerton.

The original raid that led to Missuque’s arrest saw six suspects, all believed to be Mozambicans, arrested when Mpumalanga police raided a suspected drug laboratory in Standerton. The Hawks’ Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit first raided a warehouse in the Standerton industrial area, where officers found several chemicals stored on site.

Anyone with information on Missuque’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Crime Stop anonymous tip-off line on 08600 10111 or the investigating officer, W/O Xoli Sibanyoni, on 082 780 2238.

Nkosi said all information would be treated confidentially, and anonymity is guaranteed.

Sowetan

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