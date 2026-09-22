Paper trail links Jeff Radebe to stalled apartheid prosecutions

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Former minister of Justice Jeffrey Radebe before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg.

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Former justice minister Jeff Radebe was confronted with a paper trail showing that serious problems surrounding the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes had repeatedly been brought to his attention while he was in office.

Radebe faced pointed questioning on Tuesday from Calata Group counsel Adv Howard Varney at the Khampepe commission, which is enquiring into the delay in the investigation and prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Varney put before Radebe a memorandum containing National Prosecuting Authority reports and correspondence which appeared to challenge his earlier evidence that he was unaware of systemic obstacles affecting TRC cases.

Varney referred Radebe to a May 2009 memorandum from the then acting national director of public prosecutions, Mokotedi Mpshe, which stated that problems surrounding the Pepco 3 case highlighted a “general problem with all TRC-related matters”.

The Pebco Three case involves the 1985 abduction and murder of three anti-apartheid civic leaders by the Eastern Cape security branch. Sipho Charles Hashe, Qaqawuli Godolozi, and Twasile Champion Galela were prominent leaders of the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Pebco) at the time of the murders.

“The minister of justice is not responsible for prosecuting.” — Former justice minister Jeff Radebe

The memo also said that since the closure of the TRC, these cases had “never been properly investigated”.

Varney asked Radebe whether that should have raised any alarm.

Radebe said he was new to the department at the time.

“I was hardly a month in the department of justice. I was still understanding the whole government of the activities of the department,” said Radebe.

“As I understand it, investigation of crimes in South Africa is the responsibility of the South African Police Service.”

Varney then pressed him on whether he should have contacted the police minister after receiving the warning.

“The benefit of hindsight is a very perfect science,” Radebe replied.

However, the contents of the 2009 memo sparked a separate exchange between Varney and the inquiry’s justice Sisi Khampepe, chairperson of the inquiry.

This was after Varney highlighted that pages of the document were missing.

Varney said the omission of the pages was “probably not coincidental”, arguing they were likely to have contained further details about systemic problems affecting the TRC cases.

In response, Khampepe said: “It is a matter of great concern that you should say it’s not coincidental, yet you do not have any evidence to suggest otherwise.”

Varney conceded that there was no evidence at that stage identifying who had omitted the pages.

“At this stage, we don’t have any evidence in relation to the omission of those documents,” he said, while maintaining that his team would submit at a later stage.

The justice department’s lawyer objected to the suggestion.

“It is absolutely inappropriate,” said Adv Nyoko Mvangwa, arguing that Varney could not suggest the omission was deliberate while acknowledging that he did not know who was responsible.

Khampepe directed Varney to provisionally withdraw the assertion.

“I think it would be appropriate at this early stage not to ascribe the assertion ... that it was not coincidental,” she said.

Varney agreed to withdraw it provisionally, adding: “We will reserve our right to make submissions at an appropriate stage.”

The inquiry then turned to a 2013 memorandum from the then acting national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams detailing further problems with outstanding TRC investigations and prosecutions.

The memorandum, signed by Radebe, recommended that the matter be brought to the cabinet.

“Would you agree that the issues relating to the TRC cases were totally brought to your attention in this memorandum?” Varney asked.

“Yes, it is,” Radebe replied.

Asked whether the cabinet memorandum was eventually submitted, Radebe said: “I cannot recall, but I assume that a cabinet memo was prepared and submitted to [the] cabinet.”

Radebe was also questioned about the Nokuthula Simelane case, acknowledging that an August 2013 memorandum and correspondence from the Legal Resources Centre had brought the matter to his attention.

Simelane, the sister of human settlements minister Thembi Nkadimeng, disappeared during apartheid.

Varney later asked whether Radebe would accept some responsibility for the failure to deliver on TRC cases during his tenure.

“I think we should apportion responsibility to the appropriate authorities,” Radebe replied.

“The minister of justice is not responsible for prosecuting.”

The inquiry was stood down until September 28.

Sowetan