Police officer in court for alleged sexual crimes against two teens

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A 59-year-old senior police official is expected to appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday over allegations of sexual offences involving two teenagers.

Police have confirmed the arrest of the officer whose name is known to Sowetan but has been withheld as he has not appeared in court yet and pleaded. Sowetan understands that he was arrested at a strip club before being detained at Sandton police station.

Sowetan has also learnt that one of the cases against the officer was opened on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the officer was arrested on Monday by the commission recommendations task team (CRTT).

Breaking news: Police Lt-Gen has been arrested.



He is expected to appear in court tomorrow.@Sowetan1981 — The Journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) September 21, 2026

“The senior officer faces charges relating to the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August, as well as the alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman. The alleged rape is reported to have occurred at a hotel in Sandton in May,” she said.

The acting national commissioner, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, has condemned the alleged conduct, particularly in the context of the country’s ongoing fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“Police officers are entrusted with protecting women and children. They cannot themselves be implicated in conduct that undermines this responsibility,” she said.

“As the country continues to confront the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, there can be no room for anyone within the police service who is alleged to abuse their position or violate the rights of women and children.”

Sowetan