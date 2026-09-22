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Police raid Mchunu’s house, seize cellphone

Operation carried out by group of police carrying a Johannesburg-issued high court search-and-seizure order

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

The KZN home of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu was raided on Monday morning. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has confirmed that his house was raided on Monday.

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, released a statement late on Tuesday confirming that the raid took place at Mchunu’s family home in KZN on Monday morning and that a group of police carrying a Johannesburg-issued high court search-and-seizure order with specific cellphone IMEI numbers.

He said Mchunu handed over the his cellphone in the presence of his attorney.

“It must be noted that this is the second time police have seized these communication tools without having returned the first set. Minister Mchunu will address these developments and many other matters that evolves around his name in the coming week’s,” said Mshengu.

The seizure of Mchunu’s phone comes in the wake of the arrest of his alleged ally Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who is facing rape charges. Sibiya appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. Sowetan understands that Sibiya’s house in Centurion and Mchunu’s were raided simultaneously on Monday morning.

Sowetan

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