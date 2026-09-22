‘Serial rapist’ in Limpopo court for allegedly terrorising woman-headed households

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An alleged serial rapist is set to appear in court on Tuesday on 66 charges. Stock photo:

A 32-year-old foreign national accused of terrorising woman-headed households across Limpopo by allegedly raping and robbing victims after breaking into their homes is expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the accused faces 66 charges linked to crimes allegedly committed between 2014 and 2020 in the Mopani and Vhembe districts.

Police said the accused allegedly broke into the homes of women and attacked them with a sharp object before raping and robbing them. His alleged victims included women aged up to 74.

The suspect was positively linked to the crimes through forensic evidence, police said.

He was initially arrested in 2020 but allegedly escaped from lawful custody before being rearrested in 2022. He has remained in custody since then and allegedly used different names at times in an attempt to evade identification.

This case reflects years of patient, dedicated investigative work by our detectives to hold this individual accountable for a prolonged campaign of terror against women in our communities. No woman should ever have to live in fear in her own home — Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers, Limpopo police commissioner

The case was investigated by the provincial investigations unit and has resulted in the accused facing 66 charges enrolled on an indictment for trial at the Thohoyandou high court.

The trial is scheduled to resume on January 25 2027. The charges include:

17 counts of rape;

16 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances;

35 counts of burglary;

three counts of attempted murder;

three counts of murder; and

one count of escaping from lawful custody.

Police said a further seven cases currently before a separate court are being joined to the indictment and are expected to be consolidated.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers welcomed the progress made by investigators. “This case reflects years of patient, dedicated investigative work by our detectives to hold this individual accountable for a prolonged campaign of terror against women in our communities,” he said.

“No woman should ever have to live in fear in her own home.”

The police will pursue the matter through the courts, said Scheepers. “We will continue to pursue this matter to its full conclusion in court, and we call on communities to continue working with police to keep our women and children safe.”

The accused is expected back in the Giyani magistrate’s court on Tuesday as the legal process continues.

Sowetan