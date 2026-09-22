The AM Check-in | US pushes for urgent talks with SA as patience runs thin

US pushes for urgent talks with SA as patience runs thin
US ambassador to SA Leo Bozell on Monday said the government would do well to appoint former president Thabo Mbeki as a special diplomatic envoy to break the growing bilateral impasse between the two countries.
The proposal comes amid escalating friction over trade access, geopolitical alignments, domestic reform expectations and recently imposed visa restrictions on South Africans.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview, Bozell praised Mbeki’s stature as a veteran statesman and master negotiator, arguing that high-level intervention is urgently needed to navigate complex negotiations directly with Washington.
Click here to read the full story in Business Day.
Joe Sibanyoni objects to answering some of Madlanga’s questions
A defiant Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni has objected to answering questions which he believes fall outside the scope of the Madlanga commission.
He also objected to the use of evidence obtained from his cellphone, claiming it was acquired in violation of his privacy and constitutional rights.
The Mpumalanga taxi boss told the commission on Monday his objection regarding some topics was raised without prejudice to his right to approach the courts to challenge the commission’s reliance on matters he believes fall outside its mandate.
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WATCH | Police release one suspect over death of ninth woman in Ekurhuleni
Police have released one of the three suspects arrested at the weekend for the murder of Jabulile Ntimba.
Ntimba’s body was discovered at a development site in Villa Liza last Thursday during the ongoing investigation into the killings of nine women in Ekurhuleni over the past two months.
At the weekend, two women and a man were arrested by the Gauteng murder and robbery unit in connection with the case.
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