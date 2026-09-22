WATCH | ANC asks Joburgers to trust its plan to rebuild the city

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Co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola said residents should not lose confidence in Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, pictured. Picture:

The ANC has called on Johannesburg residents to place their trust in the party’s leadership as it seeks to turn around a city it says was left with deep-rooted problems after years of coalition governance and deteriorating service delivery.

The appeal was made at the inaugural Johannesburg Mayoral Lecture at the Soweto Theatre on Sunday, where civic leadership, independent panellists and mayor Dada Morero reflected on the state of the city and the challenges facing its administration.

Those in attendance included co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Dickson Masemola, who said residents should not lose confidence in the city or its leadership.

“The people of Johannesburg must not lose confidence in their city, in their mayor. They must not lose confidence in all that has been done together for ourselves, the province and this great city of our republic,” he said.

Masemola said political instability and immature coalition governance had driven Joburg’s decline.

“What has been very costly to the city of Johannesburg, like it has been elsewhere with some municipalities, is the inability of those who were elected and constituted a coalition government in the city,” he said.

“The capacity and maturity required at a particular point in time to manage the complexities of coalition politics have led to where things are in the city.”

Masemola said residents had hoped the coalition would alleviate their frustrations but were left disappointed.

“South Africans in Johannesburg might have thought bringing a mixture of parties as a form of government would respond to their frustrations. Little did they know it would contribute to the extreme negativity about what they are supposed to get from their city,” he said.

ANC Gauteng MPL Matshidiso Mfikoe said the ANC should continue reminding residents about the condition of the city when it left office.

Mfikoe claimed when she left City Power, the entity had R1.5bn in its account, but that the money was no longer there by 2017.

“And we’re still not holding them accountable. What did they do with the money?” she asked.

Mfikoe accused former mayor and now ActionSA’s mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba’s administration of removing experienced engineers and senior managers, saying this weakened the city’s capacity.

Mashaba has rejected the claim, saying Morero should take responsibility for the city’s current financial position.

“It is clear Dada Morero has no bone of truth in him. Instead of taking accountability for his failure to stabilise the city’s finances, he points a finger at me,” Mashaba said.

He questioned how the current crisis could be attributed to his administration when he left the mayoral office in 2019.

“Since my departure, nine mayors have been elected, who each added elements of chaos to the city’s political leadership and proper governance,” he said.

Mashaba pointed to the city’s 2018/19 financial position, saying it had R5.3bn in cash reserves when he left office. The city itself said in 2019 it ended that financial year with R5.3bn in cash reserves and had spent 91.3% of its capital budget.

Mashaba further criticised Morero and challenged the ANC’s account over the city’s wage agreement with unions and the administration’s financial management.

Water and Sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo, who was also at the lecture, said Joburg’s problems were structural and linked to the capacity of individuals within the municipality.

“Sometimes councillors forget they work as a collective. Every problem they have, they point the finger at this man [Morero]. They behave as if they don’t sit in council. They don’t make the right decisions, but only one person is being used as a scapegoat,” he said.

Masemola said rebuilding trust would require more than political promises.

“Trust in the leadership of your president, [Cyril] Ramaphosa, trust in the leadership of your premier, trust in the leadership of your mayor, trust in our collective leadership standing here this afternoon,” he said.

Koena Mashale was a panellist at the Mayoral Lecture.

Business Day