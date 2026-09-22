WATCH | Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi backs victims after top cop’s arrest for alleged rape

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The 59-year-old police officer was arrested on Monday at a Sandton strip club and is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges relating to sexual offences. Picture:

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KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has met with the families of the two victims who reported allegations of rape and sexual grooming against a senior police official, assuring them of SA Police Service support.

The 59-year-old police officer was arrested on Monday at a Sandton strip club. He is expected to appear before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges relating to sexual offences.

The allegations relate to the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl between July and August, and the alleged rape of a young woman aged 18.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe briefs the media ahead of the appearance of a 59-year-old police Lt-Gen accused of rape and sexual grooming.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/WYijBjOrYH — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 22, 2026

The suspect’s name has been withheld as he has not appeared before court.

Addressing the media outside the Randburg magistrate’s court, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the victims have been fully supported by the police.

“[Mkhwanazi] met with the victims’ families and assured them of support from the police, and that the information will be treated with confidentiality until the matter reaches trial,” she said.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe explains why the Commission Recommendations Task Team investigated the allegations of rape and sexual grooming against the 59-year-old Lt-Gen who was arrested on Monday.

Video: @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/ooEX5y4PMk — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 22, 2026

Mathe confirmed police have organised psychosocial experts for both victims and their families.

She said the matter was investigated by the commission recommendations task team because of its sensitivity.

“It’s a highly sensitive matter that involves a minor, and you are not talking about any police officer, you are talking about a high-ranking officer,” she said.

Sowetan