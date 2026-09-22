Win a cellphone! Final call to enter the Hisense giveaway by Friday

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Imagine turning your daily Sowetan news catch-up into a smartphone upgrade. Well, do not run out of time to make that a reality by entering the Sowetan Hisense cellphone competition.

We are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a sleek Hisense Infinity H72 cellphone worth R1,999 but the clock is ticking faster than your daily scroll.

If you haven’t tossed your hat into the ring yet, this is your official heads-up to enter this competition before it’s too late.

To celebrate our brilliant, growing community on the Sowetan WhatsApp Channel, readers have a chance to get their hands on a dynamic Hisense cellphone.

We’re talking about 128GB of internal storage which will enable you to load up on all your favourite news updates and family pictures without ever seeing that dreaded “your storage is full” warning sign again.

The phone also comes with a high-definition camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery to keep you streaming and reading all day long.

Remember that to the hard deadline to enter this competition is this Friday, 25 September 2026. The cut-off time to enter is 11:59 PM, so you can still submit your entries right up until the final minute of the day.

Even better is that you can enter as many times as you like to boost your chances. All you need to do is prove that you have joined the Sowetan WhatsApp channel.

We will be sharing the competition post regularly on our WhatsApp channel between now and Friday.

Every time you spot it, like it, screenshot it, and send it over to 066-448-7389.

Multiple entries are welcomed to give you the best shot at winning.

How to enter: Like it. Screenshot it. Send it. Win it.

Entering is free, quick, and easy:

Simply join the Sowetan WhatsApp channel on this link.

Like the Sowetan Hisense competition post.

Take a screenshot of the competition post and the screenshot as proof that you’ve followed our WhatsApp channel.

Send the screenshot images to the Sowetan WhatsApp number on 066-448-7389 with your full name and cell number and age for us to capture your entry details.

You can enter as many entries as you like to increase your chances of winning. Simply like, screenshot and send us details every time you see our competition post.

The deadline for entering this competition is Friday, September 25 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

The winner will be chosen randomly by a Sowetan panel from all qualifying entries. The winner will be announced on the Sowetan WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

What are you waiting for? Join our channel now on this link.

Competition terms & conditions

No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

You may enter as many times as you like.

Competition closes on Friday, September 25 2026 at midnight.

No late entries will be accepted.

The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

The winner will be announced on our WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, September 30 2026.

The prize is not transferable/or negotiable.

The winner will be responsible for their transport to collect the prize from the offices of Arena Holdings, the publisher of Sowetan, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Neither Sowetan nor any of the sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions.

Sowetan