Confirmed Mpox cases rise to 22

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The health department has urged people to remain vigilant for Mpox symptoms, which can include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue and a rash or skin lesions. Picture:

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The department of health has confirmed a rise in laboratory confirmed Mpox cases, taking the total number of infections from 18 to 22.

The latest increase comes a week after the health department called for greater vigilance following a rapid rise in laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases during the preceding weeks.

The department said one of the newly confirmed cases involved a man from Cape Town who had travelled to Spain.

The man had previously been classified as a probable Mpox case while awaiting laboratory results from Spanish health authorities. His positive test has been confirmed, resulting in his reclassification as a laboratory confirmed case.

The other three new cases include two imported infections involving a German citizen and a Norwegian citizen.

Of the 22 confirmed cases, 18 have been recorded in the Western Cape, three in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal, with all except one of the patients male.

The health department, together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the World Health Organisation and other partners, is supporting health authorities in the Western Cape with response measures.

These include contact tracing and enhanced surveillance to monitor and contain further transmission.

“While most cases remain concentrated in the Western Cape, the identification of transmission clusters and cases across multiple provinces highlights the need for sustained public co-operation, early detection and continued surveillance to prevent further spread,” the department said.

The department has urged people to remain vigilant for Mpox symptoms, which can include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue and a rash or skin lesions.

The lesions can appear on the face, hands, feet, genitals or other parts of the body.

The health department urged people who have been in close contact with a confirmed Mpox case within the previous 21 days and developed symptoms to seek medical attention immediately and tell health care workers about their exposure.

TimesLIVE