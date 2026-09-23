EXPLAINER | How BMA intercepted drugs and tobacco worth millions in two days

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BMA officials showcase nearly a tonne of seized dagga, R1.9m in illicit tobacco and over R2m in suspected heroin from recent border operations. Picture:

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and its law-enforcement partners intercepted nearly a tonne of suspected dagga and illicit tobacco products worth R1.9m, as well as suspected heroin valued at more than R2m, in separate operations.

The seizures were made in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and at OR Tambo International Airport between September 18 and 20.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the biggest seizure was made at the Baobab Toll Plaza in Limpopo on Friday, when BMA officials, working with the SAPS, intercepted a Toyota Hilux carrying about 991.5kg of suspected dagga, with an estimated street value of R1.5m.

“During the inspection, the occupants indicated that they did not have the keys to the padlock securing the vehicle’s canopy. The vehicle was subsequently escorted to the Beitbridge port of entry for further inspection.

“Upon arrival, BMA and SAPS officials opened the canopy in the presence of the occupants and discovered 33 bags containing suspected dagga, weighing approximately 991.5kg,” said Mogotsi.

The two men were arrested and handed over to SAPS. A criminal case was opened at Musina SAPS.

In KwaZulu-Natal, BMA law enforcement officials intercepted a truck carrying suspected illicit tobacco products estimated to be worth R1.9m.

“The truck was stopped along the R22, about 5km from the Kosi Bay port of entry. Officials found 150 master cases of Afzal-flavoured hookah tobacco and 50 bags of Vimal Guktha chewing tobacco concealed underneath a load of beans,” she said.

The driver, a Mozambican national, told officials the consignment was destined for Durban.

The goods were booked at Manguzi SAPS and the matter was referred to the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS provincial counterfeit unit for further investigation.

Mogotsi said the products were suspected to have been smuggled from India through Mozambique into South Africa, based on their foreign labelling and health warnings.

At OR Tambo International Airport, the BMA also assisted the SAPS in an intelligence-led operation that led to the arrest of a 52-year-old South African man.

The man had arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana, on Sunday.

“A search of his luggage allegedly uncovered bullet-like objects and blocks containing substances suspected to be heroin, with an estimated street value of more than R2m.”

He is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on drug-trafficking-related charges.

According to SAPS, his arrest brings the number of suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo to three in the past three weeks.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato said the seizures demonstrated the importance of sustained enforcement and co-operation between law-enforcement agencies.

“These operations demonstrate the importance of sustained law-enforcement visibility, intelligence sharing and co-ordinated interventions along our borders and strategic routes,” Masiapato said.

He said the authority would continue working with SAPS and other law-enforcement agencies to identify and disrupt illicit movements.

“The BMA will continue to work closely with SAPS and other law-enforcement partners to identify and disrupt illicit movements and prevent prohibited goods from entering or moving through the country,” he said.

The BMA said the operations formed part of its efforts to strengthen enforcement along strategic routes and at ports of entry.

Authorities are continuing with investigations into the separate cases.

Sowetan