Home affairs investigating 21 cases of identity theft and fraudulent IDs

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Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said most identity theft cases involve the green ID book, which he described as less secure because it is a manual document containing a physical photograph. Picture:

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The department of home affairs is investigating 21 cases involving identity theft and identity documents allegedly acquired fraudulently as it intensifies efforts to protect the integrity of South Africa’s identity system.

The figure was revealed in a parliamentary response to EFF MP Thapelo Mogale, who asked home affairs minister Leon Schreiber how many cases of identity theft and fraudulent acquisition of identity documents the department was investigating and what mechanisms were being used to identify suspicious documents.

The department said its counter-corruption and security services branch was investigating 21 cases.

It warned that internal disciplinary proceedings would be instituted if investigations found home affairs officials had helped imposters unlawfully obtain South African enabling documents.

“Cases involving prima facie evidence of criminal conduct will be referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for criminal investigations. Recommendations will also be made to the relevant business units to apprehend foreign nationals who acquired enabling documents unlawfully and to assist affected citizens who fell victim to identity theft,” said Schreiber.

The department said it uses several mechanisms to identify and flag suspected fraudulent identity documents including biometric enrolment and verification through the home affairs national identification system (Hanis), automated biometric identification system (Abis) and National Population Register (NPR).

It also verifies source documents and supporting records against the NPR and other departmental systems.

Risk-based system controls, exception reporting, complaints, intelligence reports and internal detections are also used to identify possible fraud, while the department works with law enforcement and security agencies to investigate suspected cases.

The disclosure comes amid a broader crackdown on identity fraud by home affairs.

In August, Schreiber told the Sunday Times about 300,000 identity documents linked to suspected fraud had been blocked and were being worked through by the department. He said duplicate identities and cases involving people suspected of being unlawfully in the country were among the reasons IDs could be flagged.

Schreiber said most identity theft cases involved the green ID book, which he described as less secure because it is a manual document containing a physical photograph. The department has been pushing the transition to smart ID cards, which have stronger security features.

Mogale also questioned whether home affairs had an information-sharing mechanism with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to prevent identity documents suspected of fraud or under investigation from being used to register or vote.

Schreiber said such arrangements were in place.

“The department of home affairs and the IEC have information-sharing and verification arrangements supported by an electronic interface and system integration that enable identity information submitted during voter registration and voting to be verified against the NPR and related departmental systems,” he said.

“The department’s Hanis and Abis support the integrity of the NPR through biometric verification and the detection of duplicate, fraudulent, cancelled, blocked or otherwise invalid identity records,” he said.

Schreiber said home affairs and the IEC also engage through established intergovernmental structures on election preparedness and the integrity of identity information used during electoral processes.

The measures come ahead of the November local government elections, with parliament’s home affairs committee previously highlighting the importance of protecting the integrity of identity documents and electoral processes.

In June, committee chair Mosa Chabane called for an investigation after a social media video allegedly showed an IEC official in possession of many identity documents at a voter registration station.

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