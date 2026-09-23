Jeff Radebe grilled over TRC cases: Five things you need to know

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Former minister of justice Jeff Radebe testified at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture:

Former justice minister Jeff Radebe faced tough questioning at the Khampepe commission of inquiry on Tuesday over what the government knew about unresolved apartheid-era crimes and how the cases were handled after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Radebe was being cross-examined by Calata Group lawyer Howard Varney, who put to him a memorandum, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reports and correspondence that appeared to contradict his earlier evidence that he was unaware of systemic obstacles affecting TRC cases.

Here are five things from Radebe’s testimony:

Radebe told the commission the government’s policy was clear: those who did not submit themselves to the TRC process were supposed to face prosecution. “In 2003, the president outlined a clear policy attitude of the government to these matters, that those that did not submit themselves to the TRC process must be prosecuted,” he said. Varney questioned Radebe over measures taken after the TRC’s amnesty process and whether they provided perpetrators with further opportunities to avoid prosecution. Radebe said he was not the appropriate person to answer for decisions taken before he became justice minister. “I think we are asking the wrong person. I was not a minister of justice.” Radebe acknowledged being aware of an amnesty task team, but said he could not provide details about the discussions that led to its establishment. “Not that I don’t have knowledge, but I cannot indicate specifically what the dynamics were that influenced the cluster to come up with this initiative.” He said he had not been focused on the justice cluster at the time. During questioning about the TRC’s amnesty process, Radebe referred to his own experience of appearing before the commission. “People committed crimes, but there was a specific process that was agreed on for people to come to tell the truth, as I did. I got amnesty instead of being charged for the ‘crimes’ I committed during that time.” Varney’s questioning was focused on what happened to cases after that process and whether further measures affected the prosecution of people who had not gone through the TRC’s amnesty process. Radebe was confronted with a paper trail showing serious problems surrounding the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes had repeatedly been brought to his attention while he was in office. In his response, Radebe said he was new to the department at the time. “I was hardly a month in the department of justice. I was still understanding the whole government of the activities of the department.”

Sowetan