LISTEN| Policewoman uses art training to help find suspects and identify bodies

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The Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal born Warrant Officer Nokwanda Mnguni is the only Facial Identification Expert in the Free State province

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When W/O Nokwanda Mnguni was in matric, her parents told her to study civil engineering, a subject she had no passion for because she is artistic by nature.

The 31-year-old from uMlazi, Durban, eventually found her calling somewhere far removed from engineering — she is a police facial-identification specialist.

Based in Bethlehem in the Free State, Mnguni uses skills from her art and design studies to compile facial composites that help police identify suspects and unknown deceased people.

The Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal born Warrant Officer Nokwanda Mnguni is the only Facial Identification Expert in the Free State province (supplied)

Mnguni, who has been with the police for five years, is stationed at the Bethlehem local criminal record centre, where she compiles facial composites from descriptions provided by complainants and witnesses.

However, she says there is still a gap between investigating officers (IOs) and specialised facial-identification services, with some investigators continuing to rely on traditional investigative methods and not always making use of identity kits.

Mnguni said some investigating officers were unfamiliar with the specialised unit: “So, I have to do presentations to convince them of a new way of doing things.”

Her workload varies. “I am supposed to be doing at least one case a day. Some months I get busy, some months it gets quiet.”

Some cases also cannot produce a useful facial composite because suspects conceal their faces with balaclavas or other objects.

Despite these challenges, Mnguni said some of the cases she has worked on have demonstrated the impact facial identification can have on an investigation.

One case that remains particularly memorable involved a rape suspect in Ficksburg in 2024.

Mnguni compiled a facial composite based on the victim’s description, which subsequently helped police identify and apprehend the suspect.

“For me, it was really exciting. I was like, ‘Wow, okay, I’m actually making a change,’ especially since it was a rape case. It was validation for me ...”

Another case that is etched in her memory is one from May this year when Mnguni was tasked with compiling a facial composite of a deceased person. It was due to her sketch that the family of the deceased was able to identify their loved one and get closure.

“What made this case particularly meaningful to me was that my work contributed not only to the investigation but also to giving an unidentified person their identity back and providing their family with answers and closure,” she said.

For Mnguni, facial identification is a career that combines two seemingly different worlds.

Before joining the police, she studied art and design at eThekwini College after initially pursuing civil engineering at her parents’ insistence. But she lacked passion for the subject and failed in her first year.

“My mother was disappointed and asked me a lot of times what I would do with my art degree. But today she is so proud of me and the work that I do, which is connected to my degree in art,” she said.

After Mnguni graduated from college, she did a few graphic design jobs but had no stable work. She later volunteered at a police station in Durban, where one of her roles was to certify documents.

One day she observed officers with art and design backgrounds working on facial composites. At the time, Mnguni did not know anything about the field, but seeing them working on the facial composites sparked her interest.

She enquired about the specialised field, applied, and got a job.

Today, the artistic skills she once hoped to use to establish an art gallery now help investigators identify suspects and victims and, in some cases, give families answers and closure about their loved ones.