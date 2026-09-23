Pregnant woman among 11 killed in suspected KZN gang feud

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Police are looking for an armed gang who opened fire on a group of people, killing 11 and injuring three others in a mass shooting in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha on Tuesday night. Picture:

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Eleven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a mass shooting in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said 11 people were killed and three others were injured during the shootings in the Ziko area in KwaMakhutha.

“Information available at this stage suggests 13 men and one woman, who is believed to be pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them. Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene, and four were taken to hospital, where one succumbed to gunshot injuries.”

He said preliminary investigations have revealed some of the victims were on the radar of crime intelligence in connection with illegal activities, which police cannot divulge to protect investigations.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shootings cannot be confirmed yet, but a feud between rival groupings cannot be ruled out.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli said he will visit the scene on Wednesday to assess the situation and engage with law enforcement officials, community representatives and affected families.

TimesLIVE