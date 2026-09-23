The AM Check-in | Lt-Gen Sibiya accused of rape and violating a minor

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The three biggest stories shaping South Africa today, curated by Sowetan.

Lt-Gen Sibiya accused of rape and violating a minor

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya allegedly coerced a 16-year-old girl to send him lewd images of herself and plied another teenager with alcohol, then allegedly raped her after she passed out.

The allegations are contained in the charge sheet read out in court when the 59-year-old top cop appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Sibiya was arrested on Monday afternoon and charged with the sexual grooming of a child, human trafficking and rape.

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Paper trail shows Jeff Radebe was informed about stalled apartheid prosecutions

Former minister of justice Jeff Radebe at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg. Picture: (Koena Mashale)

Former justice minister Jeff Radebe was confronted with a paper trail showing serious problems surrounding the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes had repeatedly been brought to his attention while he was in office.

Radebe faced pointed questioning on Tuesday from Calata Group counsel Howard Varney at the Khampepe commission, which is investigating the delay in the investigation and prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

Varney put before Radebe a memorandum containing National Prosecuting Authority reports and correspondence that appeared to challenge his earlier evidence that he was unaware of systemic obstacles affecting TRC cases.

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RAF ordered to pay R2.67m to hairdresser who lost two fingers

Prudence Dibakoane told a court how an accident on March 26 2022 led to her loss of earnings. Picture: (123rf)

A hairdresser who lost two fingers in a car accident has been awarded R2.67m after a court found her injuries had significantly affected her earning capacity.

The matter was heard at the Mbombela high court, where Prudence Dibakoane detailed how an accident on March 26 2022 led to her loss of earnings.

The Road Accident Fund accepted 100% liability for the accident, conceding full fault without disputing the driver’s negligence.

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