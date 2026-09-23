Trump administration to admit primarily Afrikaners under new refugee proposal

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A US state department official helps people from the first group of white South Africans granted refugee status check in for a connecting flight at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on May 12 2025. Picture:

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US President Donald Trump’s administration plans to set a refugee admissions ceiling of 17,500 over the next 12 months consisting “primarily” of South Africans from the country’s white Afrikaner ethnic minority, according to a notice sent to Congress on Tuesday.

Trump has claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race, allegations the South African government has denied.

The US president paused all US refugee admissions when he took office in January 2025, saying they would only be restarted if it was in the country’s best interests.

Weeks later, he launched an effort to bring in Afrikaners, sparking criticism from refugee advocates who decried the exclusion of people of other nationalities fleeing persecution and violence.

The notice sent by the US state department to congressional officials said it “anticipates Afrikaners from South Africa will fully assimilate into the US in a manner that preserves taxpayer resources for US citizens”.

Resettlement under the proposed ceiling is expected to cost approximately $500m (R8.12bn), the notice said.

A refugee programme that centres one group and sidelines all others is an abdication of our global humanitarian leadership and an abandonment of thousands of vulnerable families — Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, Global Refuge president and CEO

All but three of the nearly 3,000 people admitted as refugees in the current fiscal year ending on September 30 2026 were South Africans, according to state department data through to August.

In fiscal year 2024, by contrast, former president Joe Biden’s administration brought in more than 100,000 refugees from dozens of countries.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Global Refuge, said: “A refugee programme that centres one group and sidelines all others is an abdication of our global humanitarian leadership and an abandonment of thousands of vulnerable families.”

Reuters