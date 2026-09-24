Zelensky urges leaders to keep choking Russia’s revenues and impede its war efforts

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Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 23 2026. Picture:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told world leaders on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin is the only obstacle to ending “the ridiculous and never-ending war”, and urged nations large and small to pressure the Russian president for peace by choking the country’s revenues and impeding its war efforts.

“Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive,” Zelensky told the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering. “Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped.”

When Russia gets money from trade “it always says no to diplomacy”, Zelensky argued, “so Russia’s revenues must remain a target”.

Rubio talks about potential for ceasefire

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov clashed with Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and his country’s European supporters at a UN Security Council meeting, and Lavrov and US secretary of state Marco Rubio met on the assembly sidelines and discussed the war.

The US secretary of state later told reporters Russia and Ukraine have expressed interest in a limited ceasefire that would halt attacks on grain shipments — both countries are major exporters — and on each country’s energy sectors, which have been targeted in escalating drone and missile attacks.

He said reaching even a partial deal would be difficult but worthwhile, noting Zelensky has publicly endorsed such a plan. The US would be willing to help make it happen, Rubio said.

Russia’s foreign ministry made no mention of a partial deal on grain shipments in a statement after the Lavrov-Rubio meeting. The statement reiterated the root causes of what it calls its “special military operation” must be addressed.

At the Security Council, Lavrov said Russia will not “pause” its military action, claiming Europe would use it to “pump” Ukraine with weapons. He also made no mention of any kind of grain and energy deal, called Ukraine’s government “terrorists”, and said Moscow’s military operation aims to ensure Russia’s security and the rights of Russian speakers.

Lavrov is due to address the General Assembly on Saturday.

Zelensky cast doubt on Russia’s interest in ending the fighting. “Something always seems to stop Putin from saying, ‘That’s it. Enough. Peace’,” he said. “Can you even imagine him without war? He is ‘patient zero’, the one from whom this idea of war keeps spreading further.

“The more freedom Putin has to act, the more dangerous the world becomes for everyone else,” the Ukrainian president warned.

The war has reverberated across the planet, with global repercussions for fuel, fertiliser and grain shipments, and for geopolitics, widening divisions between Russia and the West.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, expecting to take the capital, Kyiv, in a week. But Ukraine rallied to defend its sovereignty, and the conflict has dragged on, with front-line positions in eastern and southern Ukraine largely unchanged since last year.

Ukrainians did not choose this war. We choose not to die. We are defending ourselves — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Western analysts estimated more than 500,000 Russian troops have been killed and Ukraine has recorded more than 500,000 military casualties, including up to 140,000 deaths. Neither country discloses its own casualty totals.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified their long-range attacks with drones and missiles, and Russian drones pounded Kyiv on Wednesday, killing two people and wounding 23. Two people were injured by a strike that started a big fire at a shopping mall in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia’s defence ministry said it struck Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities, logistics centres and sea vessels overnight. The ministry said its air defences intercepted more than 500 Ukrainian drones over many Russian regions, Crimea, the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. Crimea is the peninsula Russia seized by force and illegally annexed in 2014.

Zelensky says ‘you can stand and survive’

The Ukrainian president told the UN assembly Russia has used 63,000 attack drones of different types against Ukraine so far this year alone. While celebrating his own country “has proven that even against a much bigger enemy, you can stand and survive”, he implored world leaders to deny Putin money or foreign fighters.

“Limit his money. Limit his war,” he said.

Zelensky said Ukraine must boost its military and has successfully tested four new jet-powered interceptor drones against Iranian-designed Shahed drones used by Russia in Ukraine. He also heralded drone and anti-ballistic missile agreements and programmes with various countries.

Zelensky worried, however, that artificial intelligence “will begin to decide what happens on the battlefield” with the development of autonomous killer weapons.

“We need peace before we reach that point,” he said.

“Sometimes it may seem Ukraine is focused only on war because we speak about weapons, we speak about defence and sanctions against the aggressor. But Ukrainians did not choose this war. We choose not to die. We are defending ourselves.”

AP