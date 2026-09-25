FREE TO READ | Shaping agriculture for a changing world

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South African agriculture has never stood still. From the way we produce food and manage livestock to how we conserve our natural resources and compete in international markets, our industry evolves in response to a rapidly changing world.

In this issue, we explore some of the forces shaping the future of agriculture, as well as the opportunities that arise when innovation and sustainability principles work together.

At the same time, we consider the increasingly important relationship between wildlife and livestock, and the practical measures needed to manage shared landscapes, protect animal health and maintain productive ecosystems.

International trade remains another key driver of South African agriculture. Despite geopolitical uncertainty, evolving sanitary and phytosanitary requirements and logistical challenges, our agricultural sector continues to demonstrate its ability to compete in global markets.

We look at where the next export opportunities may lie and how producers can position themselves to take advantage of changing consumer demands.

Sustainability also takes centre stage in our exploration of the One Health approach, which recognises that human, animal and environmental health are closely interconnected.

This issue further examines responsible livestock welfare, innovative mechanisation and irrigation technologies.

Finally, we turn our attention to some of the challenges facing people and wildlife, from human-wildlife con­flict to wildlife crime, and the collaborative approaches being used to address them. For me, these stories highlight how interconnected we are with our environment and those who share it with us. This interconnectedness brings with it a profound stewardship responsibility.

It is always an honour to see how those involved in agriculture are stepping up to play their part.

Elriza Theron, Editor