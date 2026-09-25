How Services Seta and Takealot deal aims to create 20,000 workplace opportunities

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The Services Seta and Takealot Group are set to launch a three-year skills development partnership to create 20,000 income-generating opportunities. File picture

The Services Seta and Takealot Group are set to launch a three-year skills development partnership to create 20,000 income-generating opportunities.

The initiative will be backed by an initial investment of R103m from the Services Seta.

The launch will take place on Tuesday at Ekurhuleni West TVET College, with minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela delivering the keynote address.

The event is expected to bring together government, industry, skills development stakeholders and the programme beneficiaries.

The partnership is designed to help build practical pathways from skills training into workplace experience, entrepreneurship and income generation, while expanding participation in South Africa’s digital economy.

“Programmes being rolled out through the partnership include work-integrated learning placements for TVET college learners, critical-skills bursaries, personal shopper training and tools of trade, driver training and development, marketplace SME localisation, and digital training for small businesses,” the Services Seta said.

The launch will also showcase beneficiaries already participating in these programmes, including TVET graduates, entrepreneurs, personal shoppers and drivers.

The partnership is part of a larger push by the Services Seta to widen access to workplace opportunities and strengthen collaboration between the government, training institutions and employers.

It follows the recent launch of the To the Power of X² Internship Programme, which aims to place 20,000 unemployed university and TVET college graduates in structured 24-month workplace opportunities.

That programme launched in North West and is being extended to other provinces.

The Services Seta has also recently partnered with the Mpumalanga provincial government and the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority on a 12-month Real Estate Learnership Programme for 200 young people in the province.

In March, 537 beneficiaries graduated as certified real estate practitioners through a related programme run in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.