Teacher, 62, fired for sexually harassing grade 9 pupil

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A 62-year-old Gauteng teacher has been fired after being found guilty of sexually harassing a grade 9 female pupil. Picture:

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A 62-year-old Gauteng teacher has been fired after being found guilty of sexually harassing a grade 9 female pupil.

The Educator Labour Relations Council (ELRC) issued the ruling against Gwinyai Makaure following a hearing that detailed how he made inappropriate advances towards the minor.

The incident occurred around March 2025 during class hours at the time that he was a technology teacher at Pokelano Secondary School in the west of Johannesburg.

According to testimony presented during the arbitration, Makaure called the learner outside while other pupils were working on their projects, asked her friend to bring him a chair, and invited the victim to sit on his lap to take a selfie.

When the learner refused, Makaure instructed her to come to his office.

It was revealed that the pupil went to the office accompanied by a friend, who waited outside, and once inside, Makaure grabbed and touched her hand, telling her that he “wanted her”, wanted to date her, and called her “the chosen one”.

The pupil reported the matter to her friend and subsequently to her class teacher, Motshidisi Mokoena, who escalated the complaint to the deputy principal’s office.

Makaure was subsequently charged with contravening the Employment of Educators Act.

Though Makaure initially pleaded not guilty when proceedings commenced in September 2025, he later refused to cross-examine the complainant.

“I, however, advised him that if he does not challenge the complainant’s testimony, I would accept it as she testified.

“He agreed,” the arbitrator, MJ Siavhe, said.

“He requested to talk to me off the record, saying he is ashamed of what transpired. He then requested to be given time to talk to his family.

“Mr Makaure opted not to challenge the complainants’ testimony that was corroborated by the other two witnesses of the employer despite my advice that if he chooses not to contest the complainant’s version I would accept it to be correct as she testified.

“That was before he tendered his resignation on August 9 2026.”

However, the Gauteng department of education proceeded with the case, calling corroborating witnesses, including the complainant’s friend and her class teacher.

According to Siavhe, the witnesses showed to be coherent and reliable and did not contradict one another.

In his concluding remarks, the Gauteng department of education representative argued that Makaure must be found guilty as charged “despite the fact that he decided to run away to avoid the severe sanction he would motivate for the serious misconduct he committed”.

“The employer does not tolerate educators who prey on school kids,” Siavhe noted, emphasising that Makaure’s conduct warranted immediate dismissal despite it being his first offence and despite two of his own children attending the same school in the complainant’s class.

In addition to ordering his summary dismissal, Siavhe declared Makaure unsuitable to work with children under section 120(4) of the Children’s Act.

His name will also be added to the National Sex Offender Registry.

Sowetan